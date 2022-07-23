How Chiron Retrograde Effects Each Zodiac Sign's Luck The Rest Of 2022

As July comes to a close, the days ahead hold a special opportunity to begin to understand how the events of the past have actually had a hand in creating the luck that you will receive in the future.

Chiron, the asteroid known as the wounded healer, is retrograde in Aries and will be until the end of the year.

Chiron brings magnetic energy as it asks you to look at what you’ve been through so that you can take that and, through an alchemical process, transform it into your greatest blessing.

Chiron in Aries is determined and unafraid to confront the darkest parts of itself, allowing you to do the same.

Through the lessons and healing of Chiron, you can see that you have been molded for a greater good and that even in the darkest moments, the universe was always working in your favor.

It's important to note that Mercury moved into Leo on the same day Chiron retrograde started. This change magnified Chiron's energy and empowers you to speak the truth and be bold when necessary.

(Mercury in Leo is courageous and doesn’t mind speaking up or even what the opinions of others may be.)

It takes charge and brings the same energy to you as you can own your story, which means that you will also step into a greater power when it comes to what you create from this moment on.

Chiron retrograde helps you release blockages and obstacles that have kept you from being able to manifest what it is you truly desire.

And at the end of July, we have a New Moon, which is incredibly magical, allowing you to start off fresh as you gain greater clarity on how to move forward with your life’s purpose.

There are a few planetary unions taking place that impact luck as well.

Jupiter and Saturn will likely bring some of those big lessons that can transform your life as you realize that you’ve been the one blocking your own luck.

Once you’ve learned some of your deeper karmic lessons, you will be more open to receiving the abundance the universe has in store for you. P.S. Ceres represents the feminine in astrology.

Ceres brings forth the themes of caretaking, devotion and forgiveness while the Sun represents your external self.

With Ceres and the Sun in Leo at the start of Chiron retrograde, you are being asked to incorporate the themes of Ceres into your own self-care so that you can truly, like Leo, shine bright and unapologetically.

This sets up our luck for the rest of the year. Find out how this affects your zodiac sign specifically, by reading below.

How Chiron Retrograde Effects Each Zodiac Sign's Luck The Rest Of 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Chiron retrograde in Aries gives you the chance to do some reflective thinking that can help open doors that seemed previously closed. This is an excellent time to put to rest some lessons and even wounds that have prevented you from being able to see just how much abundance is awaiting you.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are going to tap into that intuitive part of yourself that inherently knows which direction to follow. As much as you can stay grounded in times of change, the rest of the year gives you the energy that allows you to truly ascend into your highest self and see things from a much more abundant perspective.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

There is no shortage of ideas when it comes to how you think, but ultimately, how you feel makes the biggest difference. The next six months are a chance for you to tune into your deepest feelings and let this be your compass forward. Not all ideas and plans are those which truly resonate. Take only what truly feels in alignment with your heart.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Asteroid Ceres, which governs the feminine, motherhood and even aspects of nurturing and self-care will be in Leo during this time, which brings to attention what you value most and need. Use this energy to ensure that you’re filling your own cup first to make any decisions you need to make from feeling a great sense of abundance.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are at your solar return at the start of Leo Season. This is your chance to shine. As the Sun rules your sign, it’s also a chance to return to the part of yourself that feels like it radiates your authenticity. Don’t be afraid to show up for yourself and life in a big way so you can seize all that life has to offer.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Chiron, the asteroid that rules intimacy, turns retrograde, bringing attention to themes around intimacy for you. This may prompt the realization that as open as you have felt, you’ve still closed off parts of yourself from connecting with others and even your deepest self. Doing so can lead to blocks being present, so this is your time to become aware so that you can open to all of your dreams being fulfilled.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You are given a chance to assess what perceived blocks or obstacles exist on the path to manifesting your current intentions. Chiron retrograde in Aries gives you a lot of energy to move with as you will feel more courageous, especially when it comes to making decisions that reflect your love for yourself. There is no playing it safe when creating the life or love you have been dreaming of.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Jupiter in Aries unites with retrograde Saturn in Aquarius, which illuminates themes around home or family. This is an excellent time to make changes in this area, whether looking at purchasing a home or making space in your life for more family time. Saturn in Aquarius retrograde brings to light some lessons that have kept you from feeling fulfilled in this area. Lucky for you, you’re now in the position to finally make some changes.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Asteroid Ceres shifts into Leo in July and this brings the focus on your sense of spirituality, an area that Sagittarius naturally rules. Ceres represents the feminine, the mother, caring, devotion and even forgiveness. The energy allows you to take steps to heal themes around these areas so that you can start to receive the best parts of life.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You have new opportunities for intimacy with others. You will feel more connected to the world and the abundance and luck that always surrounds you. Instead of thinking that you have no choice but to continue on a certain path, you will feel open to seizing the beautiful moments that are yours for the taking.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Saturn is currently in Aquarius, bringing you all sorts of growth opportunities. When it unites with Jupiter in Aries, it helps you to see the blessings that are in store for you as many of these lessons come to fruition. Let yourself enjoy life more instead of thinking the other ball still has to drop. There are times in life when hard lessons truly end, and that is exactly where you find yourself now.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You come to a new place regarding your health and feminine energy. Ceres, the asteroid that governs this energy and the ability to care for yourself, moves into Leo, allowing you to take this piece of you and find a greater sense of health in all aspects. Health truly can transform your life. As you feel better, you also make better choices which means choosing abundance over wounded cycles.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.