The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Find Out Who Loves Them During The Moon In Capricorn, August 8 – 10, 2022

While it's fun to walk through the world, open-eyed and filled with wonder over what may happen next, there are times when a person really needs to know the facts before they take the next step.

There's a lovely kind of innocence to moving without expertise or becoming involved in something that we are clueless about however, there is also a time when we need to know what's going on, especially when the topic is love and who is out there that we can trust.

New love is exciting and promising, but most of that positive energy exists in our minds.

We project on to others what we want to see in them, but is that love, or is it just projection? During the Moon in Capricorn, we will be put in touch with our pragmatic side, and this transit will make us want to know the truth of the matter: does the person in our lives love us or not? Are we kidding ourselves about this person, or do they really love us?

Because this is very important, this knowledge. Why waste precious time with someone who doesn't love us as we wish to be loved? Life is short, and while all experiences are beneficial to us in the form of lesson-giving, we don't need long-term lessons in pain. We want to know: who loves us and is it real?

During the Moon in Capricorn on August 8, 2022, we will ask the question outright: do you love me? Why bother waiting around for a sign? Why waste time guessing? If we are in a relationship with someone and the goal of that relationship is love, trust, and loyalty, then what's the point of not knowing?

There is no point. It takes courage to ask this simple question, but the answer will be well worth the bravery it takes to ask it.

Here are which three zodiac signs find out who loves them during the Moon in Capricorn, August 8 – 10, 2022.

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

While you've never been opposed to teasing or playful behavior between couples, you do appreciate getting right to the point just as much. You are not a person who necessarily needs love in their love affairs, but when you are the one who falls in love with someone, you want to know if they love you back.

During the Moon in Capricorn, you won't be able to let this information just show up someday you want to know, now, today.

And because you do like to cut to the chase, you will ask your person if they love you, or if they are just happy to be with you 'as is.'

You can handle the truth, you've always been able to work with facts, but on this day, you'll be hoping to hear the good news, which is, of course, that they do indeed love you. How nice for you. Keep it strong, Libra. Keep it alive.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Here's where your Sagittarius 'honesty' comes out to play, as the Moon in Capricorn inspires you to get to the point and make it quick. You're in love and you believe the person you are with is in love with you, too, yet neither of you has had the nerve to come right out with it in a statement.

How odd we are, we humans, that we fear saying those three little words as if it were a life sentence of pain and promised drudgery.

We say I love you to near strangers, in flippant and easy-going ways, but when we are in the presence of someone we really DO love, someone we've never admitted that love to, it suddenly becomes the hardest task ever assigned.

During the Moon in Capricorn, you will take up the mantle of fearless and you will ask them point blank: do you love me? Your answer will be more than a shy smile, it will be a resounding YES.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You don't know any other way than to get to the point, and during the Moon in Capricorn, your sign, you will approach the person you are involved with and you will ask them how they feel about you. While it's obvious that they like you, and that they apparently see themselves staying with you, you still tend to wonder if their feelings for you are loving or just meh.

Being that you don't enjoy wasting time and that you really would prefer it to be a LOVE relationship, you will ask them whether or not they are in love with you, and if they actually LOVE you.

Yes, you are bold and in their face, but then again, that seems to be what this person finds so appealing about you. They like your pragmatism and practicality. They like that you have the nerve to simply ask them if they love you, which, you will find out, is that yes, they do love you. Very, very much.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.