11 Easy-To-Miss Signs A Guy Likes You

Bonus: how to let him know you're flirting without scaring him off.

When women say they want to fall in love with a confident man, they typically mean they want a guy who offers his undivided attention, knows how to carry on an intelligent conversation, and is emotionally available for exploring a long-term relationship or marriage.

They aren't looking for a man with loud, brash or arrogant personality traits, and while shy guys don't necessarily lack confidence, their more introverted characteristics may cause them to be overlooked by women who have no idea whatsoever these quiet men are interested.

Unfortunately, a shy man isn't likely to make his attraction to a woman as obvious as a more extroverted guy might, so figuring out how to tell if a shy guy likes you isn't always so easy.

A shy guy's introverted ways can leave a woman, if she's attracted to him as well, feeling terribly confused when, after flirting with him to no avail, all she can do is toss her hands up and ask her friends, "Does he like me?"

It's a pity for anyone to miss out on dating and falling in love with someone who could be their soulmate just because the guy is shy and the girl can't tell if he's just not that into her.

So, if you want to know how to tell if a guy likes you and is just too shy to admit it, here are 11 easy-to-miss signs that yes, actually, he's falling madly in love.

1. He creates opportunities to be around you

If a guy likes you, you will notice that he seems to be ‘around’ you a lot. A shy guy usually stays within his group of friends, so when he breaks out of his comfort zone and approaches you, the chances are that he likes you. It takes a lot of bravery for him to even come near you.

He will show up conveniently where you like spending your time. If you mention that you love skiing on Saturdays, he will suddenly start showing up on the slopes. He likes you, and he wishes you would make the first move.

2. His body language gives him away

Pay attention to his body language, as actions speak louder than words. Shy guys tend to overdo it when trying to conceal their high-interest level. They make every effort to appear uninterested in a woman, since engaging a woman is terrifying.

However, you will pick up on some subtle signs, because body language does not lie.

3. He gets nervous around you

A good sign that a shy guy likes you is if he gets nervous around you. This is because when you like someone, your coordination and generally cool demeanor can temporarily abandon you. This is even more so the case for the shy guy. Your presence will literally paralyze him if he likes you.

Does he drop his phone, his keys, spill on himself, and lose his cool around you? Does he touch up his hair, scratch his face, twirl his fingers, or get fidgety whenever you come close to him?

These are definite signs that he likes you, but feels self-conscious in your presence, leaving him a bag of jitters around you.

4. He throws you secret glances

Shy guys do not want to be caught looking at you because confrontation is not their forté. But, he cannot help admiring you from afar. You will find him staring at you from across the room, but he looks away in the instant you look at him.

Experts say it is not the level of his stare that indicates his attraction for you, but the frequency. So, if you catch him staring at you more than a few times, it is a dead giveaway that he is attracted to you.

Also, you might notice he will try to make eye contact with you immediately before he steps out of the room, even when he is with his friends.

5. He touches you, lightly

People touch the people they like. While a shy guy will not muster the courage to touch you, he will engage in the form of touching called preening.

For example, he picks lint off your hair and straightens out your jacket. Touching is a good indicator that he likes you.

6. He stutters when he talks to you

A shy guy wants to say all the right things. He will, therefore, have difficulties getting the words out if he really likes you.

Or he will blank out in the middle of a sentence and is left tripping over words and making little sense.

7. He seems to copy your movements

Experts call this behavior mirroring. Watch his gestures closely: even from across the room, he will unconsciously copy your actions. If you pick up your drink to have a sip, he will do the same. If you shift in your seat, he will too.

Mirroring sends unconscious signs from a guy to a woman that he likes her.

8. Your presence silences him

When a shy guy is around you, he suddenly clams up. He will be talking animatedly to his friends, but the moment he sees you, he will suddenly go quiet. What a coincidence that his story gets finished every time you walk in, right?

The reason is that the guy either loses his train of thought or does not want you to hear what he thinks is a silly story ... and for you to then think he is silly, too.

He wants to impress you, so his brain gets ahead of him, and he forgets to talk.

9. He is extra friendly to you

A shy guy may not be big on romantic gestures, but he will do random little things for you. Does he offer things like gum, water or a donut? Does he save you a seat, offer to help you with your work or offer to drop your home?

This is a massive step for a shy guy and a sign that he likes you. This is a vulnerable move for him considering that he is introverted, but he just cannot help it.

Observe how he reacts to you when you need help. If he jumps in quickly to assist you, he is deeply attracted to you.

10. He talks to you online

A face to face conversation is daunting, especially when romantic feelings are involved. For this reason, a shy guy will find it a relief to communicate with you online or via the phone.

Behind the screen, he will have full confidence since there is less pressure to respond perfectly and on the spot. The good news is that he is working up the confidence to talk to you, and soon he will comfortably have a proper conversation with you.

11. He gets jealous when you talk to other guys

If you want to know whether a shy guy likes you, pay attention to how he reacts when you talk to other guys. Seeing other guys talking to you ticks him off. He is terrified that you might fall for one of the guys before he has an opportunity to tell you how he feels.

So, how does he react? He will either stare at the guys in envy, or he will be completely bummed out that he will leave the scene.

Introverted people suffer in silence when they are jealous. The fact that he displays his jealousy is a clear indication that he is attracted to you.

So, how can you flirt with a guy you're pretty sure is interested in you, but who's too shy to let you know, without scaring him off?

If you like him, you need to let him know that you are allowing him to get close to you. Let him know that it is safe for him to be in your company and to talk to you.

Engage him in a conversation whenever an opportunity arises and gently coax him out of his shell. You will be shocked to realize he probably likes to talk, but experience has taught him that people are not interested in what he has to say. Therefore, he generally prefers to be quiet.

Also, it is crucial that you make him feel that you are talking and spending time as friends. When he feels that there are no expectations, there will be no pressure, and he will, therefore, feel safe and open up.

Allow him to be the man. When he suggests going to a particular place, let him have his way. Chances are, this is where he is comfortable.

Do not sway him to go where many people are if he doesn’t want to. Forcing him to go to a club, for instance, is being inconsiderate of his feelings.

Be patient with your shy guy. At the end of the day, you will discover your diamond in the rough who is willing to listen and put your needs ahead of his own.

Randy Skilton created the website Attract Your Dream Guy to help women understand men, and get the relationship they deserve. He has an Advanced Diploma in Social Science and a Graduate Diploma in Technology Education, and in his free time, he enjoys spending time with his young family and, when he’s really lucky, working on his garden.