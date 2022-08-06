The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love, August 8 – 14, 2022

We'll start the week off with a different approach to love and romance as Venus opposition Pluto brings out our passive-aggressive side, which could lead to much arguing and making up afterward.

We'll progress through Moon trine Mercury, which will definitely make communication easier for lovers, and the Quarter Moon in Aquarius, which arrives just in time to help us feel strong on our own, with or without a partner.

As the weeks go on, we'll hit Venus in Leo, which is just about the best thing to happen to us this week as it solidifies relationships and makes everything we dream of doing with our loved ones seem possible.

We dream a bit during this week because of two helpful transits, namely Moon sextile Neptune and Moon sextile Jupiter.

While we will definitely come into some minor conflict there and there, thanks to Mars square Neptune and Moon square Mars, we will absolutely be able to wiggle our way out of any issues that arise.

The week holds promise for the lovers who wish to stick together, and while this kind of good fortune can wash over casual dates and non-committal love affairs, its best work is done with the couples who are already formed and wish to stay together.

This week brings strength and fortitude to the partnerships that are already doing well, and wish to continue doing so for the rest of their lives.

Which three zodiac signs will be the luckiest in love the week of August 8 – 14, 2022?

Read on to find out.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Because there is tension in the air this week, due to astrological influences, you might notice that your partner is acting strangely, or in an aggressive manner. They may want to start a fight with you, or accuse you of something; all of which is unnecessary and untrue.

Still, they are at the mercy of the cosmic plan, and that plan has you showing your partner again and again how very little they have to worry about.

Your efforts might feel tiresome as you know who you are and that you've done nothing wrong, but your partner's neurosis may be worth the effort in soothing, as you will be successful at calming their nerves.

While you don't want this to become a habit, you will notice that you have more patience than you thought and this will make you feel sturdy and at ease. Your relationship is strong, and these things happen now and then.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You tend to fluctuate between thinking you are very lucky when it comes to love and very unfortunate, as sometimes you believe you were simply passed by when they handed out the luck. This week brings you back on track with your partner and you'll come to terms with the idea that, yes, this is the person you are with and nothing is going to change that.

You might not think it's exciting, but there's a certain kind of profound love that occurs between two people who have been through it all together, in spite of any personality clashes.

You are not all that easy to get along with, yet your partner has always stuck by your side — which is more than you can say about anybody else in your life. They may not be perfect, but neither are you, and you know it. In fact, you know you're a handful, and this knowledge will bring a smile to your face and extra strength to your established relationship.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What makes you feel so lucky about your love life during this particular week is that you feel you've finally found someone who is JUST LIKE YOU, and in an oddly narcissistic way, that's exactly what you've wanted. Mainly, you want to be understood and the only way that can happen is by knowing your partner is empathetic and compassionate.

You can be a real weirdo, and so, you crave a partner in weirdoship, and the one you have is completely onboard with your strange ways, as those ways belong to them as well.

So, feel free to fly your freak flag high this week, because you'll be doing it with someone else right by your side, supporting your every move.

This is a great week for you in love, Aquarius, and with the Full Moon in your sign, you will feel authentically you, and proud to share your uniqueness with someone who is equally as unique.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.