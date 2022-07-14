Each zodiac sign’s weekly horoscope for July 18 - 24, 2022 is here with an astrological forecast for the final week of Cancer season.

This week heralds the oncoming of the Sun in Leo, which will lend itself to healing and renewal.

We can expect upgrades in our communicative talents as we will see Mercury trine, Neptune, the Moon trine Mercury and the Moon square Mercury as well.

While our love lives won’t be at the heart of this week’s attention, we will stumble upon new ways to accept the people we are.

Self-respect and self-esteem grow, thanks to Sun in Leo, half moon in Aries, and Jupiter semi-square Aries.

All this comes at the right time, as ‘perfect timing is the key to this week’s success.

We may find that we are up against difficult odds during the week as we spar back and forth with the energies created by Saturn in Aquarius and the Moon square Saturn towards the latter portion of the week.

All in all, as we leave Cancer, we also let go of certain emotions that we will recognize as harmful to our health rather than helpful.

We have several Neptune transits to help us make sense of certain issues we’ve been holding on to, and with the help of the Aries transits, we will overcome our problems.

Each Zodiac Sign’s Weekly Horoscope For July 18 - 24, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It won’t be too much of a shock to you when you find yourself claiming your space and demanding your privacy. You feel as though you’ve sacrificed enough, and during the week, you’ll come into the knowledge that if you want to keep something, then you’d better be willing to fight for it.

While you won’t be challenged this way, you will de on guard. This week puts you in a defensive state, which you will consider to be one of preparedness. Just in case.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

If you’ve ever experienced the feeling of overdoing it, this week will have you know this as reality. You are about to overdo it, Taurus, and while the consequences won’t be too terrible, they will be physical, and you’ll be the one to feel them.

This could be a warning for you to use moderation in all things. Try to hold back from excessive actions, especially in eating, drinking or even working out too hard. Respect your body as it’s the only one you have.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

This is the week you need to clear your mind and regain possession of your strength. You’ve allowed yourself way too many ‘downs,’ and you can no longer tolerate another bit of bad news.

And so, you make a firm decision to let the opinions of others bounce off of you. This may start as ‘fake it until you make it, but the kicker is this: you make it. This week has you finally healing from the nagging pain of what you allow to rule you.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Honestly, you don’t know what you’re doing with your life. You might feel as though you need to find a purpose, and if you go down that path, you’ll end up feeling depressed as there is no obvious purpose for you.

You’re stuck on the word ‘purpose’ and feel you need to be like everyone else. Your purpose, Cancer, is to live. That’s all. Don’t fret about the small stuff; don’t lock into words like purpose or path. Just live your life and don’t get caught up on buzzwords.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Because your season is coming, you feel the world owes you something. This creates a feeling of lack in you as if you don’t have everything you need right now. You fantasize that you’re somehow a victim, that everybody should be lavishing you with praise and attention.

You want gifts, promises, and fun. You’ll have it all, but you need to dial down your pushy attitude as it will put people off, and before you know it, you’ll manifest your worst fear: people ignoring you because you’re too difficult.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You know it’s bad for you, yet you keep picking at that scab; this refers to an unhealthy obsession with someone from the past. You want to know what they’re up to, and you don’t want to admit that you’re only interested because you’re bored and need something to focus on.

This week has you completely forgetting how to use your mind to find peace; you’d much rather plummet into unnecessary drama.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Expect a disagreement with friends this week that may turn into a ghosting session where everyone involved ends up clocking each other on social media.

It’s as if you’ve jumped into all the drama that can take place between friends; you are fully responsible for your part in this theatrical endeavor, and you know it. Pride lets you lose friends; you won’t give in, and the firmer your stance is, the lonelier you’ll get.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This week has you staring into the void, searching for answers. You are bored and know it’s up to you to get out of your funk. You’d like to blame someone else, but you recognize how insincere that would be.

You know you’re the one who must change and that it has nothing to do with external forces. This week has you changing course; however, this will take effort and contemplation. You will be successful.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The days of overdoing it are over, Sagittarius, and nobody knows it better than you. You didn’t consciously try to overdo it, but this week lets you reflect on just what went wrong, along with creative ideas as to how you can fix whatever damage you’ve caused.

It’s a good week, but it comes with trial and error. If you can stay focused, then you can achieve great things. Brush off the distractions as you now know what is the right direction for you.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

If need be, you can be a true menace, and you only reserve this side of your nature for times that require your harsh finessing. You are about to tell someone off, and several people might be at that. You won’t be messed with, and someone will try this week. How dare they?

While this may kick off the darker side of your ego, you won’t be thwarted. No one gets over on you, Capricorn, and try though they may, this week, they will perish beneath your mighty lip service.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You might as well be living on another planet this week, Aquarius, as you are just not up for the antics of humans and their foibles. You do this now and then; you walk away from people, and you hole up in your little cubby with the things that make you feel safe and secure.

This week has you running for cover as the world around you feels unsure and unsteady. That you have this ability is practically a superpower, and for this, we say, “More power to you!”

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You will try to accomplish something great this week, and while you may see some success, the basic feeling you’ll walk away with is that you’ve failed. This isn’t true; however, you always hold yourself to nearly impossible standards of excellence, which makes many of your attempts feel like failures.

It’s all or nothing with you, Pisces, which is why you are truly magnificent. Your passion may lead to weariness and fatigue, but at least you can say you put your all into it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.