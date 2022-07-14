Welcome to the one card Tarot reading for the week of July 18 - 24, 2022 for each zodiac sign in astrology.

This week brings us a very straightforward look at our lives at present.

There are no mincing of words this time; there are cold, hard facts, and the sooner we look at them, the sooner we can get past them.

This week heaps on the lessons, and it will be as educational as it will be humbling.

Interestingly enough, this week deals not with love and romance as much as it does with greed, attachment and egomaniacal behavior.

"I'm only human" is no good excuse anymore, as being only human is also the perfect stepping stone to a more enlightened way of living.

There are no excuses this week; if we blow it, we pay. End of conversation.

There is nothing here that doesn't come with a cost, and we will learn this through many different lessons that journey through several different topics.

The cards reveal that this week is here to show us what we can get away with and what we absolutely cannot, nor should we even try to. It's a reality check of the highest order, and we should all pay close attention to our actions and how they affect those around us.

Weekly Tarot Card Reading For Each Zodiac Sign, July 18 - 24, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

This week has you holding tightly to what is yours and happy that it ended up being yours in the first place. While your feelings are very materialist in nature this week, you are nonetheless attached to these items, which may include property that is both physical and intellectual.

Your week revolves around cherishing what you have while figuring out how to maintain your stronghold on these things as you fear they may be taken away from you.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

In a bout of laziness, you figured you could get away with something, and it just so happens that this week, you won't be able to get away with anything.

Perhaps you left something undone; you didn't forget about it, but you did put it aside, and it began to create a bad situation at work or at home.

This week has you cleaning up the mess you made by ignoring the work you had to do. It's not tragic, but it is messy.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

This week makes you feel like something inevitable is about to happen. You feel pangs of acceptance, and this is honestly the best way to go about it.

Understand that your immense efforts are about to pay off, but you must be wise about your next move.

This is a good week to pace yourself so that you are prepared for what might come your way. You feel creative and strong; take your time so that you can make your week a fruitful one.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

This week will show you that marriage or partnership may not be all it's cracked up.

You will see the downside to whatever relationship you're in. It won't be damaging, but it will be eye-opening.

You'll understand the true meaning of 'give and take' when it comes to romance.

The general feel of the week is positive, but that positivity comes from accepting what is real within the confines of your partnership.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

You aren't leaving this week without making a statement, and there's a good chance you'll be so over the top about how you do this that you'll leave many hurting people in your wake.

You are forceful and pushy this week and seen as a bully who can't control their actions.

Just because you believe in something doesn't necessarily mean you have to force others to buy into it.

Live and let live, Leo. Don't force people to see things your way.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

This is a great week for figuring out what stays and what goes.

You feel that you need a change, which must be materialistic and literal.

Your mind is sharp, and you're ready to tackle some intense ideas, but you're also well aware that you need to start saving money to build something for yourself in the future.

Someone may try to sway you from your ideas, but you will remain calm, knowing that only you know what is right for you.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

You'll be coming into money this week, which may be due to an inheritance or lawsuit working out in your favor.

Your full attention is required to guarantee that everything due comes your way.

This week will bring you relief and a few headaches concerning financial affairs, although everything here shows that it all works out in your favor.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Devil

For the sake of something you believe in, you will fight with all the ferocity your body can hold.

You are a warrior of love this week, and while it may not look all that loving, your moves are made for either saving someone or helping them save themselves.

You are a good friend, but your methods are harsh and violent.

In the name of love, you will fight very, very hard. Will you win? There is no promise of this.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

This is a mighty fine week for you, as this card represents you doing what you like to do most.

Being that you have a creative streak, you will find yourself surrounded by artistic things and great ideas.

Focus on creative input; you may be changing the decoration in your house or starting a fun new hobby.

You get what you want this week: solitude and artful maneuvers.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World

You are in great standing this week, Capricorn, every single one of your plans is destined to work out.

You will receive kudos and kindness for your efforts, and you will find yourself inspired to continue with your good work.

Don't be surprised if you receive a round of applause from coworkers and those in the position of authority.

You've done a good job and deserve the praise you'll get.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

Expect anxiety this week due to other people's pressure put on you. This may also include gossip that you might find upsetting.

Try to avoid getting too involved in other people's affairs, and refrain from advising people who are not up for listening to you.

Use your discretion during the week in terms of who you engage with. Choose your battles wisely, as they say.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

This week shows you the power of lies and how destructive they can be. If you've lied to someone, you may be found untrustworthy, and your lie will expose you.

This truth, of course, is horrendous news for you, and it scares you back into reality.

This is your big lesson, and you need to imbibe it. Lies only create more lies. The good part is that the truth will set you free once your life is revealed.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.