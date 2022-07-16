Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For July 17, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Sunday, July 17, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.

The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Pisces and the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Cancer.

With our moonlight and sunlight in water signs, we are set to have an emotional day.

When are emotions are heightened this Sunday, we recognize patterns that take place without realizing it.

Our intuition peaks.

The Moon in Pisces turns attention toward the Moon tarot card which is about deception, lies and being fooled into believing things that are not.

Sunday's numerology is related to Life Path Number 6, the Nurturer, which emphasizes treating others with empathy and kindness.





Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

You're ready to rush ahead to start some new endeavor. Listen to the people around you who give you so much advice. It's good advice, even if you think you already know what you need to do. Heed the warnings.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Some form of dishonesty is taking place. You may not see it, but your heart can feel it. You may be so close to realizing the truth. Wait and see. It will come to you when you're ready.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

As much as your heart and emotions are in this moment, there are people who don't feel the same way. It's the wrong time, wrong moment, and that's just how it goes.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

This time around you won't be able to make something work. it's frustrating and you can try as hard as you want. But a wall has been put up and it's there to protect you. Don't try to push the matter. Sit back and wait.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

What happened to you is now in the past. You were wounded and hit to the core of your being. You're finally much stronger, and even though the pain can sting a little bit, your memory will help you to avoid any problems like this in the future.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

There's nothing to worry about. You may be overthinking the details. Right now, what you need to do is let go and let the universe take it from here.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Great things are coming your way, Libra. There is something wonderful in store for you because everything you need is in place. All you need to do right now is go forth and do your thing. Leave your worries behind.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Victory is so sweet. You have so much to celebrate and to be thankful for. You don't need to do anything else right now. Just admire all that you have been given and what you have accomplished at this time.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Someone needs to make a decision, and it appears that you have been given a lot of power and control. You hold the cards, Sagittarius. What you say will happen. It's just a matter of speaking up and saying your truth.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

The foundation is almost set and you are preparing for the next phase of your life. You have one more step left, and then the next part of this journey is set to begin.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

There's a lot more work to be done, and it can feel unbearable at times. You need to take a rest, Aquarius. Tomorrow is another day.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

Sometimes people say things without thinking, and it creates a lot more drama than is necessary. Don't let someone's mishap become the defining factor of your entire day. "In one ear and out the other," can be your motto for the day.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.