Here's each zodiac sign's weekly tarot card reading for July 4 - 10, 2022 during Cancer season.

Welcome to the weekly tarot readings for all the zodiac signs.

Having laid out all the tarot cards, I'm pleased to report that this week looks like it's going to be brilliant for just about everyone.

We are looking at a week that promises much success and an uplifting look at our health and well-being. Many of us will experience a change for the better, health-wise.

Confirmations will come in from doctors and naturalists telling us that we are in very good shape.

The challenge for the week seems to be in our attention span. There is a need for focus; distraction plays no good part in our lives during this particular week. If we are to reap the rewards of our great efforts, then those efforts need to be made in complete one-pointedness.

That means concentration of the highest level. If we are to heal our bodies, then we need to get serious about this.

One thing that stands out is the idea that we'll be overturning obstacles during the week. What once stood in our way is no longer the problem, in fact, we will start to grasp the concept that we are what's in our own way, and while that sounds obtuse, it will make sense this week.

We are our own best friends and our own worst enemy. Let's spend this week concentrating on how great we are, rather than how flawed we think we might be.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

This week brings with it old memories and disturbing recollections of the past. You might not deal well with these thoughts, however, there is a healing aspect to all this; you need to feel it to heal it, so to speak, and so you will.

As your nightmarish concepts come forth, treat them as that which belongs to the past and has no real meaning in your life as of today. What's past is past; it's now irrelevant.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

If you've been involved in starting something new, in business or creativity, consider it successful, as this tarot card shows that your hard work pays off big time.

You will be feeling quite 'on the ball' this week; your intellect is top-notch and that's also due to your optimum physical health. The body-mind connection is in good form this week. Expect the highest and receive it fully, as you will.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Page of Pentacles, reversed

You may find that something you've left undone needs your attention this week. You will be returning to a previously unfinished project. You see the prospect of things going sour if you don't attend this business, so you act accordingly.

Everything turns out just fine in the end, but you must pay attention to what you need to do. This week has no space for laziness or procrastination.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You could very well be on the road to success this week, Cancer. This tarot card represents the closure of something that was important in your life and needed an ending.

If it's a lawsuit, then consider yourself the winner. If this has to do with ending a relationship, then you can know that after this week, it will be officially done. You can move on now in peace, knowing you've achieved a victory.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

How perfect it is for you, Leo, to get The Sun as your tarot card of the week. Expect things to go well on the home front. Family matters will come first, and all will be done in the name of love.

Your relationship will flourish during the week and everything will have that touch of positivity to it. You will enjoy all you do and you will be able to share your joy with the people in your life.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Looks like you're finally back on the block again, Virgo. A setback threw you off course for a while, but happily enough, you're right back at work again, and all is going well.

You feel much better this week than you have in a long time, and your health is on the mend, Take this tarot card as a warning sign to keep being good to yourself and to take care of your health. Don't fall back into bad diet habits.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

You might find yourself in a tricky situation this week, as it looks as if you've either overstepped your bounds, or you took a chance that may not work out in the way you predicted it would.

You're OK and nothing is lost, but you will be set back a few weeks for your efforts. Hey, you tried, and that's all you can say for yourself. At least you made a solid effort, so there's no such thing here as failure; only learning.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Materialistically, it really doesn't get any better than this card. This week has you feeling sound and secure. Your bank account is flush and you're feeling very good about that.

You can expect good news and much of it. Everyone in your life seems to be getting along just fine and that adds to your general feeling of contentment and security. Bask in the glow of your achievements.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

You're about to reclaim a part of yourself that you thought was lost. Basically, this means that you wish to get over fear and even though it's hard to face, you push through anyway. You are scared and excited, but nothing is going to stop you.

You will get to watch your fear turn into focus this week. This is a week for major change and letting go of false ideas ... about yourself.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

Give yourself a round of applause for achieving something that you, at one point, thought to be impossible. In the end, people will say that only you could manage to do such a thing, and you will be praised for your amazing efforts and all they come to mean.

You are a hard-working master of your art, and when you put your mind to it, the only result is excellence.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

You are ultimately the person who gets what you want this week, and why? Because you try so hard and you are honest about your efforts. You know what you want and you're not into letting anyone sway you, and they will try, but you won't be having any of it.

This card represents accomplishment and the feeling of pride that accompanies it. Keep the good vibe rolling, Aquarius!

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

What this card brings for you this week is the idea of getting together with other people for the purpose of making money. Plans will be made and investment propositions will take place.

This is a week where you need to pay heavy attention to what's going on. Money is at play here and so is your future. There's no guarantee, however, this week marks a very good turn for you, financially.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.