The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Find Their Soulmate During The Moon In Taurus, June 24 - 26, 2022

What a fabulous idea to think that we might have a soul mate out there, just waiting for us. It's so romantic and special, yet the idea of a soul mate seems to be something that only happens in fairy tales.

Are soulmates real? Well, that depends on how profound your imagination is. We'd like to think that soul mates are these predestined people who follow us from lifetime to lifetime. Still, we'd have to believe in reincarnation as well, so all of this is a tall order.

The term soulmate has evolved into a magical phrase that depends upon a sense of singular belief: one's soulmate is a special relationship, not an ordinary one by any definition.

So then, if a relationship doesn't come with an introduction of, "This is your soulmate, enjoy your wonderful and perfect life together," what are we actually waiting for? Soulmates don't come with introductions. However, who's the say that the person we feel a deep connection to isn't our soulmate?

Moon in Taurus is the togetherness transit. It lets people know that they are in good hands and that the people they are with are trustworthy.

It will be during this time that we find people with whom we feel an extreme connection, and if we wish to name that connection "soulmate," then that's up to us. What's real is that on June 24, three signs, in particular, stand a perfect chance of meeting the person that could be called 'soulmate.'

Aries, Libra, and Scorpio are the three zodiac signs who find their soulmate during the moon in Taurus, June 24 - 26, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What's in store for you on this day, June 24, 2022, is the realization that you have more than just a friendship with someone in your life; you have a connection that feels as though it spans the ages. You and this friend create magic together, and while you laugh over this, you also find it mysterious and awesome.

It's as if you suddenly wake up to this idea that you are lucky and that maybe — just maybe — you've found someone you could call a soulmate.

In your case, Aries, this isn't a person you'll suddenly run into on the street; this is someone you may already know for years, but it will be on this day that you'll recognize that there's something special about this relationship.

It's — closer than others. You feel closer to this person than you ever have to a romantic partner. A soulmate friendship — what a fantastic thing to happen to you.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You're going to run into an old friend today who will strike a note in you that makes you think ... there's more to this than meets the eye. It's as if you feel connected to this person in ways you didn't before, and it's hard for you to comprehend how such a thing could happen.

It might be because your soulmate connection wasn't 'activated' in your previous dealings with this person. Now, you've both matured into a place where you can recognize something's going on here, and it's not ordinary.

That's the effect of the moon in Taurus. For you, Libra, it basically means that because you have been so patient and consistent with figuring out what's best for you in this life, what's best for you turns out to be this person. It's as if they are made for you, and you'll recognize this over the next few weeks.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Moon in Taurus ushers in a new season for you in terms of love and friendships. You are a highly spiritual person; you believe in your gut feeling, and when you feel like you're getting 'a sign,' you allow yourself the benefit of the doubt. — you believe.

And on this day, June 24, you'll believe once again in the power of love and friendship because you will discover that someone in your life is as good as gold, and not only that: they're into you.

And while you may get a chuckle over this idea, this person is very much like you, Scorpio. In fact, they may be fellow Scorpios. The feeling you get when you're with this person is nothing like how you feel when you're with anyone else; it's special and exclusive, and it might be the stuff that soul mate dreams are made of. Respect!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.