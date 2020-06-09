If He Does These 24 Things, Congrats! You Found Your Soulmate

Is he your soulmate?

By Hilary White

There are people you meet who, for no reason you can explain, you share a connection with on a deeper level than anyone else you've ever known. Whether you believe in the kind of a soulmate born from fiction and fairy tales, or simply hope that there is someone out there who is meant just for you, there are some soulmate signs to tell if you're on the right track to finding them.

And if you've found the one who truly understands and knows you (and loves you still), don't let go — they only come around once in a lifetime!

Here are 24 signs he's your soulmate and is "the one."

1. You can convey what you're thinking by just looking at each other.

2. You can't even remember what it was like to be without them — and you don't want to!

3. They challenge you every single day.

4. They know exactly what to do to calm you down when you're mad, to help relieve your stress, or to cheer you up.

5. They also know exactly what to do to get under your skin... and they at least attempt to not do those things.

6. Even after years of being together, you still have great chemistry.

7. You are completely comfortable in their presence.

8. After spending a few days apart, you both talk a mile a minute to catch each other up on everything you both missed.

9. It feels like you've known each other your whole lives.

10. You disagree on some things but are always on the same page when it really matters.

11. You have a bond that people around you don't understand.

12. Their family feels like your own family.

13. You don't feel the need to keep searching for more because you are so at peace with what you have.

14. You hurt when they hurt; you smile when they smile.

15. They are part of almost every story you tell.

16. They think the weird, quirky things you do are adorable, and you feel the same way about them, too.

17. You are a better person with them than without them.

18. They support you and your dreams — even if they don't entirely understand them.

19. You are a dynamic duo, a perfect pair, a true team.

20. You feel protected by them and secure in your relationship.

21. For the first time in your life, you realize that home is not a place, but a person.

22. In some ways, you have become pretty much the same person.

23. You are your best and worst self around them, and they love you for both.

24. You know, in your gut, that this is it for you.

