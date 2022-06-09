Your weekly one card tarot reading is here for June 13 - 19, 2022, for each zodiac sign.

What do the cards have to say for your zodiac sign this week?

Wow, having just laid out the weekly tarot cards, I can really tell that we're in for a very telling week; it seems that most of the zodiac signs here draw upon tarot cards that are reversed, which instantly implies that we try — but we don't always get what we want.

While reversed tarot cards don't automatically suggest the opposite of the original meaning, they usually work in the idea that we get a 'lesser' version of the card's original meaning.

We're looking at many financial struggles this week; some folks will benefit while others will make the wrong moves, and those moves will bring on the consequences.

There are a lot of bitter feelings going on this week, as we fight for what we think is ours, only to lose it to someone else who believes the same thing.

Competition is hot this week, instantly implying winners and losers.

We will see opportunities open up for us; the tarot cards show that some of us won't even try to grab one of our pride in the way.

We continuously get in our own way this week. And, we think 'trusting our gut' is really not thinking things through. We blow our chances at getting something magnificent simply because we think we'd be better off without it.

Pride is the week's downer, and the winner is persistence. If we stick with our goals, we'll have success. If we think we're too big or too smart for something, we will lose a great opportunity and pay for that loss financially.

Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly One Card Tarot Reading, June 13 - 19, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

Trusting friends was the way to go this week, or so you thought. You put a lot of time and effort into one particular friend of yours and what you didn't realize is that this friend isn't as trustworthy as you imagined them to be.

While it will not result in tragedy, you will see this friend bowing out of an engagement with you during the week.

You counted on them, and there they go, not upholding their end of the bargain.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

There are weeks when you realize that you have to put your foot down, and this is one of them. You've gotten too far out of hand; your lifestyle is starting to hurt you, and you know it's time to stop the insanity and get on with things.

This card is your stronger side, taking control of you.

You have to work on what you want this week, Taurus. Don't give in so easily; take your life seriously. You're not just here for fun, and while that's a nice fantasy, you don't want to get stuck alone on a high wire without a safety net.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

Ironically, this card works in your favor, Gemini. It took a while for you to see something in your life that wasn't working for you, and now, oddly enough, you see perfectly clear.

This week has you insisting on doing things your way. Your way works for you, and even though nobody else understands how you come to your own conclusions, it's not anybody's business, is it? Do what you need to do to be happy. Don't worry about anybody else's 'guidance.'

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

This week errs on the side of positivity for you, though nothing extraordinary is actually happening. In a way, that's the perfect condition for you: no big dramas to have to deal with and no hopeless feelings of regret.

You're just in the middle, walking that middle path. Relationships seem to be smooth and easy-going, and for the first time in a noticeably long while, you feel at peace...you might even feel creative. If so, then, create.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Childishness is your calling card this week, Leo, and while that may upset a few people in your life, the rest of your people are used to you acting in this manner. Let's face it, you're not about to change.

You've always opted for brattiness, and you understand that it's not your best feature; however, you can't help yourself. You are a kid in an adult suit, and in your mind, all you bring is love.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

Oh, how many times you've been down this road, Virgo, and here we refer to you defending your beliefs to a crowd of people who can't wait to tear each of your beliefs to shreds. Maybe you'll catch on this time: you don't have to cater to morons, Virgo.

Let them have their idiotic say in what YOU believe in. You can walk away smiling, knowing that these naysayers affect nothing in your life.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

You'll spend the week waiting on either a paycheck or some kind of statement that guarantees a financial payout. You feel as though this is way too 'not you.' You're not a money person; you feel you have better things to concentrate on than money or work.

You just want to be your creative, charming self. Unfortunately, the world is only interested in your money right now. Hang tight, Libra. You'll have your day in the sun...it just won't happen this week.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Your week is about getting the money back from someone who either stole it from you or borrowed it under false pretenses. You are serious about this, too; you're not about to let yourself get ripped off, even though it seems you've already been.

If you need to take action, you will do so. You have no lack of energy when it comes to drumming up justice. Your professional attitude will help you achieve this goal.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

You spend the week planning. You are finally making some money now, and all you can do is think about where you'll spend it. You're not thinking about the small stuff, either — you've got your eyes on the future.

You'll be taking a big chunk of change and putting it away for a big move that you'll make...one day. You've done alright by yourself, Sagittarius. It hasn't always been this way, and you deserve to get lost in thoughts of what your money can buy.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

This week will have you balancing a bunch of people and trying as hard as you can to keep things together. It's as if you are being made to referee a large fight, and somehow you said yes to the appointment.

You say yes because you think you know how to create peace, but you may have taken on more than you can handle. This week has you performing peacemaking acts that you aren't cut out for. You will be feeling drained and emotionally empty by the week's end.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

It's the waiting game for you, Aquarius, as you spend days and days waiting on someone else's decision to either move forward on a financial plan or not. You do not know what to do, so you are at the mercy of this other person, and it starts to get on your nerves.

There's a good chance you'll bail on the whole plan by the end of the week. You prefer instant gratification, and this whole waiting game has fried you; you're not in the mood to wait any longer.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

So close, yet so far. This is you, Pisces. You are right on the precipice of making some good money, yet it's not happening. Why? Why must it take this long? Why must it be such an epic challenge? You only want to take care of yourself and your family.

Yet, every time you take a step forward, you simultaneously take two backward. This week promises financial frustration, but there is hope and a light at the end of the tunnel. Just hang in there. Wait.

