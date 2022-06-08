The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, June 9, 2022

Your daily horoscope for June 9, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Thursday.

The Moon spends the day in relationship-oriented Libra, and it will be looking over at Mars in Aries who is also with Chiron, the Wounded Healer.

This Thursday, our relationships can be mingled with a tinge of both joy and pain. We have happy memories and sometimes ones that we would love to forget.

Healing is possible, and if we take our cue from the Moon in an air sign, the best way to work through the trauma of life is to step back, process, find the right balance and move on.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, June 09, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Make lasting memories, Aries. Today is all about relationships. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of partnerships.

Use this time to strengthen your intimate and professional interaction. Aim to make your time together fulfilling and valuable.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Invest in your future, Taurus. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of daily routines and health.

Today is perfect for picking up where you left off on any health goals you set for yourself at the beginning of the year. You don't have to be perfect but you can start somewhere.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Do something that makes you feel happy and satisfied, Gemini. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of passion and pleasure.

You need a creative outlet and a hobby is a wonderful place to start. What did you do when you were younger and had more time? Perhaps you can return to this interest and start enjoying this part of yourself again.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Enjoy things that you know make your life easier, Cancer. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of home and the family. This is a wonderfully sweet and pleasurable time for you.

You don't need to introduce too many new things into your day. In fact, it's best to focus on what you've already started and aim to complete those projects.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Quality conversations and deeply meaningful chats touch your heart, Leo. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of communication.

It's a great feeling to give and to have someone's undivided attention. Make a date and plan to turn off your cell phone so that you can share ideas and memories, and create new ones.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You need to make money, but it's also important to enjoy your free time, Virgo. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of personal property.

Perhaps you are looking to buy a home or want to start a home-based business. Today's a great day for looking into the details and seeing what this process would involve.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

What do you want to accomplish before the week is over, Libra? The Moon spends the day in your zodiac sign, your solar house of personal identity.

This is the time to go through your older clothing to set aside what you want to donate. Set your grooming appointments, and plan to pencil in some me-time to reduce stress and tend to your emotional needs.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Do things that make you feel safe, and when you are unsure if something is right then avoid it.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of hidden enemies. Pay close attention to habits that have been undermining your overall objectives.

This can be a good time to review the people, places, or things in your life that could hinder your personal and professional growth.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Choose friends wisely, Sagittarius. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of friendships.

Your social life looks up and can become highly active with invitations to parties, and get-togethers, and this will have you crossing paths with all sorts of people. This gives you a chance to be selective about how you will expand your social networks and who you would want in your inner circle of trust.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Work hard, Capricorn. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of career and social status, so it's only a matter of time that you receive some form of recognition for your efforts.

You have amazing leadership qualities. If you're looking to grow your career or do a job change, the next few days is perfect for seeking options.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Astrology is something you were meant to learn in a deeper way, Aquarius. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of higher learning.

Check out the latest astrology conferences both online or in person to see if there are any you feel attracted to and want to attend.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Ask for what you need, Pisces, you'll be amazed at how the universe responds to your requests. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of shared resources.

Nothing is meant to be hidden from you. You never know how things will come to you from even the most likely source. Anticipate what you need coming when you need it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.