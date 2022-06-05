The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, June 6, 2022

Your daily horoscope for June 6, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Monday.

Our feelings become slightly tedious as the Moon slips into Virgo and we start to investigate how to make improvements in our lives.

The Moon in Virgo at her worst is hypercritical — so, we may feel this way toward ourselves.

The Moon in Virgo at her best is caring, kind, and helpful.

The Moon in Virgo encourages us to use this time wisely and bring positive change into our daily choices.

Because ultimately, good choices benefit ourselves and the people we care about.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, June 06, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your health goals take priority today, Aries. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of health and routines.

This is the perfect time to set a new goal, including improving your fitness or eating habits. Think with moderation in mind.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Love can feel sterile at times, and this distance gives you clarity.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of creativity. Taurus, this is a beautiful day for trying new things and allowing your imagination to explore all you have wanted to try.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You have a lot of hope for the future, Gemini, and things are falling into place.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of home and family. Some people want to be there for you today. Ask for their help. Don't go it alone.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You capture the right words, and writing is a great way to pass the time, Cancer.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of communication.

So today is perfect for penning a novel, writing poetry, or if you need to prepare a project for work, getting some fine points solidified for an important business presentation.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

If you have let the bills pile up, today is a good day to start putting things in order, Leo.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of money and personal development.

You have some personal financial goals you'd like to accomplish this year. Today's a great day for strategizing your budget and making a plan of action so you can reach them.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You have a strong sense of determination, and you know what you want, Virgo.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of hidden enemies. Sometimes people see such drive and determination as threatening only because it reminds them of what they need to do for themselves.

Stand firm as you become the mirror of the group, helping others to become the better version of themselves.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You are done with holding grudges, and now you want to love, Libra.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of friendships. Your new mindset is going to enhance and improve your existing relationships.

Forgiveness is contagious, Libra, and your new attitude can have a trickle-down effect on others in a good way.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You have been looking for a friend, and today you may meet someone new, Scorpio.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of career and social status.

You made a great impression on someone who needed to meet you. You make a connection that helps you see that there is so much hope and promise for your future.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your work is all you need to feel happy right now. Your passion for what you do is high, Sagittarius.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of higher learning and beliefs.

You have gained fantastic insight into what you need and want to do for your next steps in life. You are turned on to a fresh idea, and perhaps this is the start of a new hobby for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You are eager to learn something, and today, you have become a master student of life, Capricorn. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of shared resources.

This is a great day for going to the library and checking out books you'd like to read. If you have friends interested in similar topics, schedule a coffee date. Pick their brains on what they have learned recently and become a resource of information for one another.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You have been working hard to revise your inner life, and today was made for shadow work, Aquarius. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of commitments.

This is a beautiful time for making a promise to yourself and keeping it. Create a visual dream board so that you can remind yourself what your hopes and goals are. You'll remain more dedicated when you can genuinely see them each day.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You fall in love with everything today, Pisces. There's nothing that you feel impossible when your spirit is on a high note.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of health and routine.

So you can plan ahead to do better for yourself than last week. Don't beat yourself up if the weekend was not as perfect as you wanted it to be. You have today, and the future is bright.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.