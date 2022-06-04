The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, June 5, 2022

Your daily horoscope for June 5, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Sunday.

We search for more as the Moon spends one more day in the passionate zodiac sign of Leo.

The Leo Moon brings out the best of us during the Sun in Gemini. We are curious. Our hope is unfailing. Even in the darkest moments, there's a slither of optimism for us all.

With Mercury retrograde over and now Saturn retrograde starting, we can turn our attention toward robust inner life.

This is the time when our deeds and actions go under evaluation and we can start to make smarter, wiser choices that impact the future.

How does this affect your zodiac sign's horoscope on Sunday?

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, June 05, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Bravery is your middle name today, Aries. The Moon spends the day in Leo, bringing attention to your creativity and passion.

And when the Moon looks over at Saturn, who urges you to structure your time, you can push through to accomplish anything you set your mind to do. Make it a goal worthwhile, and one you're proud of.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Take it easy on yourself, Taurus, you've got a lot on your plate. The Moon spends the day in Leo, bringing attention to your family and home.

There can be so many things you'd like to accomplish right now, and with Saturn urging you in your career, it can feel impossible to please everyone. So, don't try to do it. Focus on the big tasks that you know bring you the best win for all.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You can say more than needed, Gemini. So, wisdom is necessary. The Moon spends the day in Leo, bringing attention to your communication sector. And, you have the gift of gab today.

With Saturn in your solar house of faith looking at the Moon, you're able to receive the guidance you need from your higher power. All you need to do is ask for it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Put your money where your priorities are. It's good to invest in yourself. The Moon spends the day in Leo, bringing attention to your money, and this is where you shine.

You're smart about spending, and when you have to be accountable to another person about budgets and investments, you find a way to do what's right for all involved.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's never bad to enjoy nice things, as long as you care for them, Leo. When the Moon spends the day in Leo, bringing attention to your personal life, it's all about you and what you want.

Of course, today's Moon - Saturn opposition can have you feeling as though others judge. you for your indulgent nature. But if you need something to help you feel more confident, it's money well spent.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You take one more glance at the past before you wipe the slate clean, Virgo.

The Moon spends the day in Leo, bringing attention to your past, and this all takes place just before the Quarter Moon arrives in your sign. You can be nitpicky and too hard on yourself today.

You may find that you evaluate everything so carefully. The need to fix things may be the influence Saturn is having on your sign. What matters is your health and living the life you know you are meant to live.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You are a hero to someone today, Libra.

The Moon spends the day in Leo, bringing attention to your friendships, and you are there for others who need you. You see their problems and understand the pain of others. Your empathetic nature is so telling about how much you love people who are your friends.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You work harder than anyone else, Scorpio. You are striving for excellence now more than ever. Your improvements are continuously pushing you to work harder each day.

With the Moon in Leo activating your reputation sector, appearances matter for you now more than ever. You are also inclined to receive feedback from family a little harder than usual. Be gentle with yourself.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You learn a valuable lesson today, Sagittarius. The universe speaks when you are ready to hear what it has to say.

The Moon spends the day in Leo, bringing attention to your beliefs, and this may advance your ability to tap into inner guidance. Saturn retrograde speaking to today's Moon is a stirring of conscientiousness reminding you how important it is to do the right thing when you can.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You are great at keeping a secret today, Capricorn.

The Moon spends the day in Leo, bringing attention to your secrets and shared resources. You may know that something is available to others right now, but you may not push the information until all the details have been sorted out.

This could be a lingering sense of need that you experienced when Mercury retrograde took place. But now, things are starting to become more serious, and it can change everything for you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Priorities get set, and you find the right way to align your goals with your actions. With the Moon in your sector of commitments and relationships, your love life takes on a priority today.

You may be thinking a lot more than you usually do about a former partner in your life. Remember distance helps you forget about the past and the parts you felt were not good for you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Home and family prove to be a comfort to you, Pisces. It's where you can let your guard down. At home, your mind and everything else can be put at ease.

You feel less restricted about who you need to be and what you have to do. You are able to focus on the joy of being you, and not having to put on a mask to show the world.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.