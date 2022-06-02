The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Fun More Than Love During The Moon In Leo, June 3 - 5, 2022

"Blame it on the Moon in Leo" should be today's slogan, as we will be burning up energy like crazy today. Some of that energy will be fruitful and creative, and some will be excessive and radical.

When we don't know what to do with the ton and a half of creative fuel that we'll be receiving all weekend from the Moon in Leo on June 3 - 5, many of us will just want to dance.

Every now and then, that's all we want: the right to party, as we like when we want, and with whomever we want. We want to have fun, and that seems like a simple enough idea, doesn't it?

Especially with June here, representing all the possibilities that summertime promises. This is it, kids. School's out for summer, and you know what we like to do around this time? Party!

Moon in Leo is the transit that helps us see the joy in life.

We feel confident and daring during this time.

We are fully invested in making whatever experience we have into a positive one.

This transit has no room for anxiety or depression. In fact, during this time, many of us who were feeling a little 'sub-par' might get a jolt of positivity, which will inspire us to go out and have a little fun for a change.

All zodiac signs are affected by this 'party transit'; however, some of us will get a bang out for our buck. Party responsibly, signs! You heard it here.

The weekend is here, and here are the three zodiac signs who want fun more than love June 3 - 5, 2022.

All because the Moon is in Leo.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Well, don't act surprised to see your zodiac sign mentioned here, as you know darn well that you're a party animal that cannot turn down a good time if offered one. And so, you'll be fulfilling this part of your nature today, during Moon in Leo.

The timing couldn't be any better, either, as you've been feeling cooped up and anxious throughout the Mercury retrograde, which also happens to end today. With Moon in Leo, you go straight to the top; you want a fun day, and there's nothing to stop you.

If 'party' to you means shopping, then so be it. If it means having a blast with friends in a cool, new restaurant, then so be it. And if it means dancing your tush off and feeling free for the first time in what feels like centuries, go ahead and get it done. It's your day to feel good. Go get you some of that!

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It's not like you even needed an invitation to go where you're going today, and that is, of course, straight to party land, where you're going to feel good and look good doing it. You are happy today, happier than you've been in a while. In fact, you don't even remember when you've felt this good.

Moon in Leo looks great on you, as it keeps you smiling throughout the day. And who can turn down looking at that smile of yours? You will be charming the ever-loving heck out of everyone who joins you on your journey today, and that's fine because you love being the life of the party.

In fact, you can't help it, so when transits like Moon in Leo come into being, you are ready for it. It's June. It's time to rave, to sweat, to have fun. And yes, to eat, Taurus...we never forget about you and your food love.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

When you want to party, the house is on fire — so to speak. You are the one that everyone wants to be near during Moon in Leo, and that makes sense as this transit brings out everything in you that is fun, exciting, and inviting. You welcome friends into your life and make sure that everyone feels at home.

While you might be the entertainment at whatever party you attend, that's exactly as you like it. You want to strut your stuff with no inhibition, and on June 3, you'll get the opportunity to do just that.

What's interesting is that you're not just 'on' during Moon in Leo, you're in great shape. You show excellence in everything you do, even if it's dancing around a room with no clothes on! You are the absolute best, and today, you want to share that feeling with everyone.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.