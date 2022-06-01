The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes Starting Thursday, June 2, 2022

The energy today becomes more determined and rigid in realizing that your truth is undebatable.

Saturn in Aquarius is preparing to turn retrograde on June 4th, as the planet slows down its energy will become more intense which translates into you feeling less like engaging within the gray areas of life.

Saturn is the planet that rules divine timing, karmic lessons, and boundaries.

While not necessarily fun this is a planet that is responsible for changing your entire life, once many of these karmic lessons are learned.

Saturn helps you stick to what you know is your truth instead of having it come across as insipid, or that you are asking permission from others to pursue. Today Saturn in Aquarius creates a deep connection with Mercury retrograde in Taurus.

One is just preparing to go direct; the other is just beginning their retrograde journey.

This highlights themes of what you will communicate or be flexible on and what you want.

Life is all about flowing, but the difference between that and just being dragged by the current is knowing your truth and sticking to it. This becomes more possible today.

Mercury and Saturn create an alliance that helps you honor your deepest truth with no apologies.

Because Mercury in Taurus is still retrograde it may mean that you need to revisit a past situation or relationship but now it is being done through a new set of eyes.

This is not just clarity that is coming in but the sudden realization that your own truth is never something that is debatable.

It is yours alone and that is what makes it so powerful because you do not need anyone's permission to be yourself.

There are amazing things to come for three zodiac signs who have the best horoscopes on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Mercury Retrograde in Taurus has been about bringing relationship dynamics and conversations back into the forefront of your life. The only difference now, however, is the lessons that you have learned.

This has all been about a check-in process and one that has allowed you to be able to see that you are not the same person that you were because now you are being who you truly always were meant to. When Mercury in Taurus connects with Saturn in Aquarius today expect boundaries to be a keyword.

Look at what boundaries represent to you and how they have played a part in the karmic lessons that you have had to learn. Boundaries are an aspect of self-love. It shows that you know what it is you deserve and what you need and while you can care for others, there is now a line drawn in the sand over what you will accept.

Honor this line that you have drawn. It is not your job to make it easier for others to be in your life but instead to create the space for those that can honor yourself as deeply as you do.

Today brings some uplifting energy as you receive confirmation that all the work that you have been doing is heading in the direction you hoped it would. This gives you energy for what is to come and while you might not be exactly where you want, you are not where you used to be.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Saturn has affected your zodiac sign for over a year now. This has been challenging at times as you have had to look at boundaries and even that sense of divine timing in your life. Now at this stage though it is about receiving the rewards for your past effort.

To learn your Saturnian lesson is never an easy task. It usually affects romantic and even familial relationships but once you do you become free to live your life on your terms. This is the energy of today as some occurrence happens which results in you seeing that everything you have done has been for a purpose.

It becomes less challenging to have those boundaries with others because it now feels natural and supportive.

You can move through different social dynamics without feeling emotionally exhausted any longer because you are protecting your energy. No one should have the power to disrupt your peace and now you are seeing what that truly means.

Make sure you create time to nurture those connections that have helped support you in creating better boundaries for yourself instead of trying to rebel against what it is that you have created.

These are your people and the connections that you have with them are also your reward for weeding out those you no longer need in your inner circle. Celebrate those who celebrate and honor you.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Moon is in Cancer all day today marking a time when you may feel more sensitive than usual. These feelings are always inside of you though, it is just that you often discount them as invalid or meaningless.

Take today as a lesson to continually connect to your own heart so that you can see the truth of the choices that you make. During the day today, the Cancer Moon unites with Uranus in Taurus giving you a desire to do things differently.

With Cancer reflecting your romantic desires and aspirations, then it may be that it is time for a change in this area of your life. Before making any sudden decisions, reflect on how deeply you allow your emotions to point you in the direction you take or if instead, you have tried to use your head.

So much of your work recently has been about allowing yourself to see validity in your feelings and not just your thoughts.

Make this new chapter about precisely that. Use the transformation energy of Uranus in Taurus today to look radically at the relationships you have in your life or even how you approach love. You have the power to act from your heart and once you do you will see that is where your deepest power has resided all along.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.