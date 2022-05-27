The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, May 28, 2022

Your daily horoscope for May 28, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Saturday.

The Moon connects with Uranus, the planet of chaos, change, and the unexpected.

This rattles our cage in an emotional sense. But the good news is that Venus is entering Taurus to provide us with blessings, too.

Things can be a little shocking at times, but with the Sun in Gemini, we are prone to like it.

Change can be exciting, and so the day has its own element of adventure that prepares us to go into the weekend with some fun.

What does the astrology forecast say for your zodiac sign on Saturday, May 28, 2022?

Read on to find out.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Play it safe, Aries. The Moon conjuncts the planet Uranus today bringing attention to your sector of money. Miracles happen every day, and that can include your area of finances.

Uranus brings unexpected energy into your life, and you'll have strong feelings about it. Try not to impulse shop. You may find some money you thought you'd lost today.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Exercise discretion, Taurus. The Moon conjuncts the planet Uranus today bringing attention to your sector of hidden enemies. There are moments when you don't realize someone has been untrue until a problem or situation happens.

You could be seeing the true colors of a friend, and dislike them. Everyone has an imperfect side to them, and it's important not to judge too harshly when it shows.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Go out and have fun, Gemini. The Moon conjuncts the planet Uranus today bringing attention to your sector of friendships. You can meet someone new today, and it could be an unexpected experience.

You may cross paths with a person who changes your life in many ways. There can be amazingly positive vibes around this encounter and it can be promising for you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Something good happens for you, Cancer. The Moon conjuncts the planet Uranus today bringing attention to your sector of career and social status. Because of all your hard work and efforts, you could be recognized in the workplace in some way.

You may find that you're peers admire your hard work. Your boss and clients could find you easy to work with and want to continue building your relationship with each other.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Let your imagination roar, Leo. The Moon conjuncts the planet Uranus today bringing attention to your sector of education and beliefs. You can change your mind easier than usual today.

You may find that you're able to see all sides to a problem without knowing the full picture. You are impartial, and this is a good thing. You can help solve problems and give good advice today.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Be generous, Virgo. The Moon conjuncts the planet Uranus today bringing attention to your sector of shared resources.

You may have something another person needs or wants that you don't use anymore. This is the perfect time to do a donation drop at a local shelter or a place that will appreciate your gently used goods.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Open up, Libra. The Moon conjuncts the planet Uranus today bringing attention to your sector of secrets.

You may experience a moment where your guards drop and you suddenly open up to others. You may find yourself at a place in time where hurts from the past have healed. Now you're prepared to help others who are where you once were.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Love someone, Scorpio. The Moon conjuncts the planet Uranus today bringing attention to your sector of commitments.

You can change your mind about a breakup or related to a person you have been dating. You could see that there's more hope than you once thought. If you have been broken up with an ex, they may try to text, call or ask to see you again.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Take good care of yourself, Sagittarius. The Moon conjuncts the planet Uranus today bringing attention to your sector of health.

This is a great time to change your workout routine and mix things up. Perhaps you can go swimming instead of doing cardio. If your diet needs an update, go food shopping and explore new recipe ideas.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Find your passion, Capricorn. The Moon conjuncts the planet Uranus today bringing attention to your sector of creativity.

This is a wonderful time to art and to do crafts. You might enjoy painting or dabbling in video editing or even trying to play music, especially if it's been a while.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Reach out to the people you love, Aquarius. The Moon conjuncts the planet Uranus today bringing attention to your sector of home and the family. You may hear news about a relative.

If you're planning a trip to visit family, check out travel plans. Inquire about any upcoming reunions that you may want to attend.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Say what you're thinking, Pisces. The Moon conjuncts the planet Uranus today bringing attention to your sector of communication. The moment of truth isn't always planned.

But when the window of opportunity arises, and you can get things out in the open, why pass up on such an amazing opportunity?

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.