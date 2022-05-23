The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Your daily horoscope for May 24, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Tuesday.

The Moon leaves the sweet zodiac sign of Pisces to enter the quick wit of Aries.

The Sun will be in the sign of Gemini.

Air and fire mixed together and what do you get? A lot of mental energy.

Overthinking, analyzing and things that we want to do are all on the table when the Moon enters Aries.

How will this affect your zodiac sign starting Tuesday?

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to reevaluate your financials, Aries. Mercury is officially in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of money. Mercury rx will last in this house for you for the next week.

So, a careful review of spending, where you want to save, and what you would like to invest your income in makes sense.

A refund could come to you, and also you may have a chance to revise an unfair contract so that it's more in your favor.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're never too young or old to work on yourself. Mercury is officially in your zodiac sign of Taurus, which means it's time to self-reflect and improve.

Retrograde will last for a week, Taurus, so if you have dealt with obstacles in your path of growth, you can work on removing them. This can be helpful to you in resolving any loss of time you recently had due to the retrograde season.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Sometimes conflicts do not resolve right away, and you may have an opportunity to revisit one that has left you lying awake at night one too many times.

Mercury is officially in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of hidden enemies one more time. This is a chance to makeup or to finally cut the cord of a relationship that's covertly toxic and overall not good for either or you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Reach out to old friends, Cancer, and connect with people you've lost touch with due to being busy or not having enough time.

Mercury is officially in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of friendships. And with retrograde season bringing attention to your network, you may rekindle a relationship that you enjoyed.

Companionship can be fun and timely. Who knows who will call or who you might bump into next week?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

What are your big goals, Leo? Mercury is officially in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of career, and retrograde season helps you to rethink the big picture.

You might not like all that you're doing now. Perhaps you have some improvements you'd like to do after cutting a few corners due to time pressures.

The beauty of today is you get to restructure your action plan and find a new way of doing things that fit in with your overall needs.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Pick up where you left off, Virgo? Do you have a few online courses you've paid for but have not finished?

Mercury is officially in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of higher learning, and this can be a good time for you to get that certificate of completion that you wanted. You set the goal, perhaps during the pandemic; and now, you can reach it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

When something is rightfully yours, there is nothing wrong with asking for it back. Mercury is officially in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of shared resources.

If you loaned someone an item but they have not returned it back to you, this week can be fruitful in retrieving it. Ask for it nicely. You may have a great result with their response and punctual return of your item.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

An ex may return to your life to clear the air, and maybe even to make up and try again. Mercury is officially in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of commitment.

And when this thinking planet comes back to this area of your life, someone could be having second-thoughts about saying goodbye to you. You may also finally resolve hurt feelings you've harbored. This could lead to a reunion or a healing that's much-needed.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

What chores or errands have you left unfinished, Sagittarius? Mercury is officially in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of daily duties.

And that bottomless to-do list can finally become a top priority for you. You may get that little window of opportunity you hoped for to help you be amazingly productive.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

What do you love doing, and what brings you joy and pleasure? Mercury is officially in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of creativity.

This is the time to go back to the drawing board, perhaps literally, to finish passion projects and get a craft completed. If you have the time, don't squander it, Capricorn. It will feel so good to have an art project done!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's always nice to revisit friends, but family members love to see you, too. Mercury is officially in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of home and the family.

This can be a wonderful time to talk or coordinate a reunion. If you haven't visited your relatives in a while, a quick drive for dinner and dessert can be so nice.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

What did you forget to say? Sometimes memory comes a little delayed and later you recall what you wanted to tell someone. Mercury is officially in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of communication.

You may recall that one thing you planned to do but forgot. Write it down, Pisces, don't let your mind be your notebook. Keep things out on paper so you can stay on track.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.