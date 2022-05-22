Your three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for the week of May 23 - 29, 2022 is here with predictions using astrology.

Which three zodiac signs will have the best week starting May 23, 2022?

This week is one that, if Gemini, Virgo, and Libra can rise above its communication antics and hostile vibration, we will be able to claim a true victory, as this week does hold a certain degree of negative energy.

This week puts us to the test. However, if we are to survive it intact, we may very end up having a fantastically inspired week of fun, creativity, and involvement.

Those signs which will see this week's victory in action will get to experience happier love lives and a better concept of who they are, themselves.

This is a learning week. Much of the lessons will revolve around how we deal with stress and what we can learn about walking away from stressful situations, rather than how hard it can be for us if we insist on staying.

Major lessons will take place for the fortunate ones. So many of those lessons will reward us with self-respect and a feeling of security.

The influx of Aries and Mars transits is almost stifling; many of us will have to ignore it to deal with it. It's that simple.

What we will be doing this week, for the most part, is weighing the value of a thing before we decide to be involved in it or whether we decide to exit the scene altogether.

Discretion is the word of the week, and it ranges from small decisions to huge, life-changing choices. What we stay away from this week is what determines how great our week is...or isn't.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes The Week Of May 23 - 29, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are ready to bypass nearly everything that looks like trouble to you, Gemini. This week reveals many negative situations, all beckoning for you to walk right into them. Alas, you are too keen to allow yourself to be sucked up like that, and you readily and proudly decline all invitations.

You're up for fun and frolic this week; you absolutely refuse to deal with hostile people, and if you are involved with an Aries person, you may want to keep your words to a minimum as they are on the warpath and would be ever so happy to take you down.

Good thing you're not in the mood to be taken down, Gemini; you've got your own agenda, and no one will get in your way. You flock to the creative side of the celestial influence. Let them eat cake, as long as you are the baker. You want nothing to do with problems, and you successfully make sure things go your way.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It's taken you a very long time to really and truly love yourself, and you're not going to let a neurotic week like this one take you down. Even if you come off as a total lunatic, you are quite happy to do things your way and let the hostile forces go about self-destructing, as they will.

To you, the world is falling apart right before your eyes, yet, you're not willing to go down with the ship. Not this week, that's for sure. With all of the competitive weirdos stomping on each other's heads, you feel it's safest to back off, use discretion when speaking, and not let the words of others get to you.

On any other day, you might let the judgment or opinion of another person really bring you down. Still, this week acts as a barrier to negativity for you. For the first time in a long while, you can honestly say that you're not going to let it bother you because it doesn't. It doesn't bother you, Virgo, and that's a victory of its own.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You're about to have a well-deserved great week, thanks to the Sun sextile Jupiter transit that suits you very well. You are broad-minded and thoughtful this week, and your ideas seem to soothe the tensions in other people's hearts.

You've always been keen on helping others. While this week comes with its fair share of super-negative transits, you'll be the one who escapes the hassles so that you can become a guide for others.

You'll notice that many people around you and in your personal circle of friends seem to be tearing each other's necks out to get something as if the heavens blew a start whistle. Now everyone's jumped into the pool to swim for the chance to live.

Everyone in your life seems to be doing their work at such a breakneck pace that it's laughable to you; you don't understand why everyone is in such a snit, but you can happily bypass the weirdness. You'll be a helpful light during this time for the sake of others.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.