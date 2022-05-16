The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, May 17, 2022

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 17, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Aries

Love hurts, sometimes, Aries. Passion can sometimes mirror anger, so when you feel frustrated it could also hide hurt, pain, and disappointment because you love so deeply.

Taurus

Friends can become lovers, Taurus. You may find yourself at a place where you're ready for things to be simple, including your romantic life.

Instead of choosing the person who lights a fire in your soul, you might want safety and security. So, a friendship could be what you're looking for.

Gemini

You want to be respected, Gemini. Is that so wrong? No, but sometimes people withhold things that they know you want out of a need to control.

You can tell when this is happening, so don't think it's you. Call it out, and ask why.

Cancer

When fate meets destiny, there's no denying that you're in the flow of things. You will know when your heart is where it belongs. Your love life feels perfect, and everything you desire falls right into place.

Leo

Secrets are disclosed, and it's best to hear what needs to be told without judgment. Everyone has things in their life that they are ashamed about. But, when you have the chance to meet a person who loves you no matter what, it's life-changing.

Virgo

Opposites attract, Virgo. You could become smitten by someone you don't understand, but love. The day can have some frustration to it because you desire to bridge the gap and grow stronger together. You don't have to know it all at once, Virgo. True love not only takes time to grow, but it's time that makes it so strong.

Libra

Actions and words must match, Libra. When you find yourself facing a partner who says one thing but does something else, it's not easy. You may find it difficult not to call them out on it. Handle things with grace, as sometimes people hide their truth out of fear.

Scorpio

Romance is just one part of a relationship, there's so much more to being together so your love can last. Look for a way to balance the fun part of love with the working side of things. You're a power team, and so it's important to strive for balance as a unit.

Sagittarius

Your family means so much to you, Sagittarius. This is a time to let them know how much you really care. If there's anyone who will be there for someone they love, it's you.

Capricorn

You have something important to say, Capricorn. There's no reason to hold back your desire to be open and honest. In fact, that is what love is meant to do — tell the truth.

Aquarius

Are you ready to love yourself, Aquarius? There are things you need to accept and it's OK not to like everything about yourself right now. But, just as you love the quirky side of your partner, learn to also love those things about yourself.

Pisces

The day holds special meaning for you, Pisces. A magical event can come to you, and you may find that this is like a breath of fresh air into your love life. Cherish every moment, Pisces. You have great things coming to you in love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.