The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Your daily horoscope for May 17, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Tuesday.

The Sun is in Taurus, and we are swiftly moving away from the lunar eclipse in Scorpio that took place on Monday where the Moon turned crimson red in the sky.

This eclipse brought a sense of instability and closure, which means so many of us are breaking free from things we don't need in our lives.

With our loads lightened, there's anticipation for what is to come. And, mentally we are all preparing for the Sun to enter Gemini.

There are only three days left to Taurus season, and what better way to move toward feelings of intense freedom than the Moon entering Sagittarius on Tuesday.

How will this affect your zodiac sign for the next few days starting May 17? Find out below.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your life is beginning to unfold in amazingly new ways, Aries. You are at the peak of changes and it feels so good.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of adventure. What do you want to do next? Your future is wide open for you!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You have gifts and talents, and someone may want to collaborate with you. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of shared resources.

It's wonderful when you can share who you are with someone who truly values your talents and skills. This is a great time for you to experience this type of joy in your life.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You never know who will walk into your life when you least expect it and then change everything for you.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of commitments, and this can enhance your desire and longing for companionship. Perhaps a date tonight? Or if you're meeting new people online, a good connection can come to pass.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Be open-minded and optimistic, Cancer. You will have the energy you need to get things accomplished even if today you are under the weather. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of daily duties. And so a sense of urgency is there for you. You may have in the back of your mind a strong sense of responsibility to yourself and others. Because you know people depend on you, you might push a little harder than usual.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

When you smile the entire room lights up, and this endears someone's heart toward you. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of romance. And you're due for a little loving and fun in your life. Start letting your vibe send off the right signals that you're available and open to see where happiness takes you. Even if it's been a while since you've gone out and had fun with someone, that does not mean you won't in the near future. In fact, this week can be the place to start.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You are the rock of the family, and your presence is all that matters. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of home. You have so much love to give, and you are full of wisdom today. You have been holding back a little in order to let others do their own thing. But, today, it might be hard to resist sharing some of your thoughts and ideas out of pure love.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

What you say matters, and the more honest you can be, the better. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of communication. You don't want to let a conversation end on a bad note.

So, Libra, you will do your best to explain and make sure everyone is comfortable with the outcomes. You are sensitive and intuitive. You may not understand everything yourself, but you'll want to be sure people feel like they can ask questions and admit when they are confused.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Taking a risk with your spending can be a little scary at times, but if you have a little bit of money you don't mind playing with, the lotto or a little bit of crypto buying can be fun.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of money. It's always nice to have a little bit of fun when you've worked hard to earn your cash. You might not play scratch-offs or even the lotto too often, but today may be a lucky day for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters your zodiac sign for the next few days. And, the Moon activates your solar house of identity. This has a powerful effect on you.

Your confidence grows, Sagittarius. And, your ability to do things perhaps surprises even you because where does the day go? And, you're full of energy.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Sometimes you have to deal with angry people, and it's no fun.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of hidden enemies. No one can overtake you emotionally right now. You're strong on the inside and even in the middle of an emotional storm, you have inner peace.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Socialize today, and let yourself explore and have fun. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of friendships.

People like you, Aquarius. There's always something interesting happening in your life, and this is what draws people to you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Things start to happen for you at work, Pisces. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of career and social status.

Some change happens and it's so good for you. In fact, this is a needed experience you may not even have thought to ask for.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.