The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, May 14, 2022

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 14, 2022.
Our hearts have to heal before we can move on or solve any other problems. And, just before the Moon enters its eclipse in Scorpio we have Chiron in a Critical degree in the sign of Aries.
Aries is about independence. It encourages confidence, but before we are there yet we are invited to take a deep dive into the opposite of confidence — insecurity.
Our confidence in love can be about times when someone broke our heart and we didn't deserve it.
RELATED: The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Success More Than Love During Venus In Aries At A Critical Degree On Saturday, May 14, 2022
It can be a time to reflect on what happened. We learn to take responsibility for our own part, and then the things we can't control ... it's released and move on.
How does this affect your horoscope on Saturday, in the area of love? To find out, read on.
Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Saturday, May 14, 2022.
Aries
Aries, hurt feelings can cloud the way you feel and think about romance today. Before you judge someone, ask yourself if you are looking through a lens of the past or are you seeing clearly at the moment. Sometimes if you step back and think, you will find that a moment is all you need to see the truth of a situation.
RELATED: 5 Dating Tips For Attracting An Aries Zodiac Sign, Per Love Astrology
Taurus
Taurus, it's hard to let go of the past when someone's mistakes not only hurt you but other people that you love. While you may consider holding a grudge — a protective decision — you do more harm to yourself than necessary. Forgiveness is for you. Boundaries are for situations you do not want to repeat again.
RELATED: Why Taurus Is So Possessive
Gemini
Gemini, a person who stabs you in the back but tells you that they love you is not a friend. While you may confuse their kindness with mixed signals, actions are all the words you need to see the truth. It can be hard to stop caring for the person who hurt you, but distance may be the only solution at this time.
RELATED: Why You Look Like Your Gemini Zodiac Sign
Cancer
Cancer, someone's harsh words cut deeply and leave a mark on your heart. This is the reason why it is so hard to forgive someone you love. But remember that your self-respect is not measured by another person's actions. In the world, everyone sees you for who you are, not for what someone else claims about you.
RELATED: How To Make A Cancer Man Obsessed With You
Leo
Leo, it's okay to be angry at God and to ask yourself how a loving being could let you hurt so much. Humans make choices, and even though you will recover on your own, there may be more information for you to explore to help you understand the big picture.
RELATED: 10 Reasons Why A Leo Zodiac Sign Is The Best Friend You'll Ever Find
Virgo
Virgo, finding out that you are the last one to know can cut your heart like a knife. You may experience all sorts of emotions, and all of them are justified. It's not right to feel like a person you cared about could ever turn on you the way they did. But life does happen, and you will learn to start over again.
RELATED: What To Do When A Virgo Ignores You
Libra
Libra, when a lover becomes an enemy, it can feel like you are living in a nightmare and you cannot wake up. That's the nature of hurt feelings between formally intimate partners. If you can be the big person and try not to create additional pain or drama, you may make it out to the other side free of any emotional harm.
RELATED: What Makes A Libra Unique?
Scorpio
Scorpio, everyone lets themselves go when they fall in love, and now you may feel regret that you put a relationship before your health. However, you can still do what you need to do by making choices that make you feel good inside.
Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!
RELATED: Why Are Scorpios So Judgmental?
Sagittarius
Sagittarius, unrequited love is no fun. You are experiencing the pangs of pain from an unexpected rejection. Your pride may be bruised, but you are resilient and strong.
RELATED: How A Sagittarius Shows Love To Other Zodiac Signs, Per Astrology
Related Stories From YourTango:
Capricorn
Capricorn, your family may disapprove of your relationship choices, but do they really have to? The person who must feel complete and fulfilled in their love life is you. Therefore, only give as much value to opinions as it makes sense.
RELATED: What To Do When A Capricorn Ignores You
Aquarius
Aquarius, there are too many opportunities to fight and disagree. Instead, you will need to look for those moments that bring you closer rather than tear you apart.
RELATED: What Makes An Aquarius Mad?
Pisces
Pisces, don't be in a hurry to give all of yourself away to someone who doesn't seem to want to do the same. Your generous nature can have you walking into disappointment. Instead, let someone earn your trust and show you how serious they really are.
RELATED: Why Are Pisces Always Alone?
More for You on YourTango:
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.