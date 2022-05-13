The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, May 14, 2022

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 14, 2022.

Our hearts have to heal before we can move on or solve any other problems. And, just before the Moon enters its eclipse in Scorpio we have Chiron in a Critical degree in the sign of Aries.

Aries is about independence. It encourages confidence, but before we are there yet we are invited to take a deep dive into the opposite of confidence — insecurity.

Our confidence in love can be about times when someone broke our heart and we didn't deserve it.

It can be a time to reflect on what happened. We learn to take responsibility for our own part, and then the things we can't control ... it's released and move on.

How does this affect your horoscope on Saturday, in the area of love? To find out, read on.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Aries

Aries, hurt feelings can cloud the way you feel and think about romance today. Before you judge someone, ask yourself if you are looking through a lens of the past or are you seeing clearly at the moment. Sometimes if you step back and think, you will find that a moment is all you need to see the truth of a situation.

Taurus

Taurus, it's hard to let go of the past when someone's mistakes not only hurt you but other people that you love. While you may consider holding a grudge — a protective decision — you do more harm to yourself than necessary. Forgiveness is for you. Boundaries are for situations you do not want to repeat again.

Gemini

Gemini, a person who stabs you in the back but tells you that they love you is not a friend. While you may confuse their kindness with mixed signals, actions are all the words you need to see the truth. It can be hard to stop caring for the person who hurt you, but distance may be the only solution at this time.

Cancer

Cancer, someone's harsh words cut deeply and leave a mark on your heart. This is the reason why it is so hard to forgive someone you love. But remember that your self-respect is not measured by another person's actions. In the world, everyone sees you for who you are, not for what someone else claims about you.

Leo

Leo, it's okay to be angry at God and to ask yourself how a loving being could let you hurt so much. Humans make choices, and even though you will recover on your own, there may be more information for you to explore to help you understand the big picture.

Virgo

Virgo, finding out that you are the last one to know can cut your heart like a knife. You may experience all sorts of emotions, and all of them are justified. It's not right to feel like a person you cared about could ever turn on you the way they did. But life does happen, and you will learn to start over again.

Libra

Libra, when a lover becomes an enemy, it can feel like you are living in a nightmare and you cannot wake up. That's the nature of hurt feelings between formally intimate partners. If you can be the big person and try not to create additional pain or drama, you may make it out to the other side free of any emotional harm.

Scorpio

Scorpio, everyone lets themselves go when they fall in love, and now you may feel regret that you put a relationship before your health. However, you can still do what you need to do by making choices that make you feel good inside.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, unrequited love is no fun. You are experiencing the pangs of pain from an unexpected rejection. Your pride may be bruised, but you are resilient and strong.

Capricorn

Capricorn, your family may disapprove of your relationship choices, but do they really have to? The person who must feel complete and fulfilled in their love life is you. Therefore, only give as much value to opinions as it makes sense.

Aquarius

Aquarius, there are too many opportunities to fight and disagree. Instead, you will need to look for those moments that bring you closer rather than tear you apart.

Pisces

Pisces, don't be in a hurry to give all of yourself away to someone who doesn't seem to want to do the same. Your generous nature can have you walking into disappointment. Instead, let someone earn your trust and show you how serious they really are.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.