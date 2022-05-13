The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Success More Than Love During Venus In Aries At A Critical Degree On Saturday, May 14, 2022

Venus in Aries at a critical degree is a transit that not only sounds important but stresses exactly what is important to us in our lives.

This is like putting one's life under the microscope so that we can see our own inner workings, and once we begin to glimpse the person we really are, so too will we be able to decide what is highest on our list of priorities. On May 14, 2022, Venus in Aries at a critical degree will show us exactly what we hold dear...and it may not be love or romance.

We place so much importance on love and finding a mate in this life, that oftentimes we forget that we actually DO have other interests, and during Venus in Aries at a critical degree, some of us will come to terms with this fact.

Not everyone prioritizes romance; in fact, some of us want money and success and for those who claim that money is the root of all evil, then all we can say to that is, "Ooo, more for me!"

Here's the thing: Love is great, but it doesn't pay the bills. "Ain't nothing going down but the rent. Ya gotta have a J.O.B. if you want to be with me..." Welcome to reality.

And with Venus in Aries at a critical degree as our guide on this day, we may just own up to the fact that while love is cool, it may not be on the top of the to-do list.

All respect goes out to those who want love more than anything, but all the cash flow goes out to the ones who go for the win. It's real. You want the success? Then you have to make it your top priority. Them's the breaks as they say.

For these three zodiac signs who want success more than love, nothing else will do.

And, for Aries, Taurus, and Capricorn Venus in Aries at a critical degree only brings out their drive more on May 14, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

At this point in your life, you feel like you've given enough away to love, and now it's time to focus hard on your career. You can admit that love is truly a beautiful thing, and you'll definitely ride that train again at some point, but for now, thanks to supportive transit Venus in Aries, you'll know exactly where you want to spend your energy, and it won't be on love but on making money and creating success.

You want a lot of the things that love just can't buy, and you're kind of tired of thinking that love is what's going to save you. What experience has taught you is that YOU are what's going to save you, and while it's nice to feel the security of a romantic partner, you need to trust, right now, that your romantic partner needs to be placed in the backseat because the car you are driving is bound for success. No time to wait. You are on a mission and failure is not an option.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The interesting thing about you, Taurus, is that you totally LOVE love and have always put it high on your list of priorities, and now that you've filled that position and are feeling secure in your relationship, you are ready to concentrate on your career. You might jump into bed each night with the person you love, but that's not going to stop your beeline for success.

You've had it with cheap meals and money worries, and you know that the only way to change it is to CHANGE IT. And you are the boss of you so between that knowledge and Venus in Aries giving you a helping hand, you'll be out the door and on your way to making heaps of money through good old-fashioned work. You have no problem working and you're ready to put your back into it. You choose success over love right now, because, well, you've already got the love you want on lock.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

While it's no surprise that you will always choose the solid security that career success brings you, this feeling with be doubled up during Venus in Aries, as you really come into some lucrative prospects. Today is one of those, "I KNEW IT!" days, where you congratulate yourself for being insightful and on top of things.

You really are a great business person, and every time you hear that KaChing sound, you feel a rush of electric energy. You know what I'm talking about, Capricorn. Love is great, but you choose your romantic partners with the intention of having them as a backup; not in a bad way, necessarily, but you let people know ahead of time that you truly are 'married' to your job. They can do what they will with that information, as you have no plans to change. In the long run, they, too, will benefit from your outstanding success.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.