This week brings the auspicious Scorpio Full Moon Lunar Eclipse and the new zodiac season of Gemini.

These two events fill you with a sense of courage and liberation.

The luck this week will not be hard to miss as the hands of fate are hard at work during times of eclipses.

Lunar Eclipses represent emotional or mental change. A sudden end to feelings or beliefs changes everything is incredibly likely.

This can also apply to others who experience a light bulb moment that provides a defining moment in their own life.

Courage is high this week as eclipses also make you more bold and able to embrace your authentic truth with the authority necessary to take on whatever life brings.

The eclipse is celebrated during the evening of May 15th but will linger throughout the 16th as well.

Pay very close attention to conversations and opportunities during this time as the universe will be working overtime for you to help deliver you exactly to the moment that you need to be in.

Midweek Saturn in Aquarius and Neptune in Pisces cross paths providing a light at the end of the tunnel regarding creating something that means a great deal to you.

This would bring in greater purpose and a feeling of connectedness to your life and the world around you.

As the energy changes throughout the week, you should feel a greater sense of expansion once the Sun slips into Gemini on the 20th followed by the Last Quarter Moon in Pisces on the 22nd.

Together this will expand your mind and awareness allowing you to move through any blocks, whether internally or externally, that has been an obstacle to manifesting what you are currently working on.

It brings the lesson and the gift that the first thing to change always needs to yourself and then everything else will follow.

This is the week when your luck will turn, and you will be able to finally understand what you have been missing.

The Luckiest Day Of The Week For All Zodiac Signs, May 16 - May 22, 2022

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, May 19th

Mercury in Taurus will unite positively with Jupiter in Aries allowing you to reflect on and communicate plans that you have been building regarding your future.

It brings a sense of harmony as the path forward becomes clear which allows you to see both the details and the big picture.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, May 15th

Scorpio’s Full Moon Lunar Eclipse will shed some light and truth on your romantic relationships. This will help bring about those endings or beginnings that are necessary for you to reach the next level of your life.

Anything that you have had difficulty speaking about will now be able to be more confident and direct about.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Friday, May 20th

It is the first day of your new zodiac season and one that will be significant for you. With so many planets in or moving into Aries, this season should be a lot more about action and today is just the start of that. Be clear on what it is that you want and then fearlessly pursue it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Friday, May 20th

The Sun’s dive into Gemini activates your sense of spirituality, connectedness, and sense of hope for the future.

This will help to raise spirits and to help you feel more optimistic about your life. Once you embrace this you will be back on top and looking forward to getting back to living the life you dream of.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, May 22nd

Do not be surprised if something changes positively in your career beginning today. Mercury Retrograde moves into Taurus which activates all aspects of work for you during the next few weeks.

This means that job reviews are likely to result in promotions or bonuses and the possibility of a great new position is on the horizon as well.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, May 17th

Neptune in Pisces unites with Saturn in Aquarius today which allows you to reflect on the lessons and boundaries in your relationships.

This is a huge asset as you have been needing some time to think about things before committing or even recommitting to an old partner. Take time today so that tomorrow you can move confidently forward.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Monday, May 16th

The Scorpio Full Moon Lunar Eclipse brings in some genuine warmth and love for you. The people in your life will recognize your worth leaving you feeling valued and special.

This is also great energy for you to reflect on and express what and who is of value to you, making sure that those are the people that you surround yourself with.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, May 15th

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

Your annual Full Moon is also a Lunar Eclipse which means that it is set to be a big one, it just may not have the fireworks that you are expecting.

Because everything that is happening is internal or below the surface it means that taking some quiet time for just yourself today would be an excellent way to harness the transformative energies. It is time for you to see that you already have become the person that you hoped you would be.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Monday, May 16th

The Lunar Eclipse energies will still be riding high as the Moon shifts into your sign early in the day. This gives you many of the benefits as if it were your Full Moon.

Take advantage and be prepared for some deep and big realizations that could alter the course of your life forever.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, May 15th

Ceres, the asteroid that governs family relationships swims into Cancer today bringing attention to your closest romantic relationships.

Use this energy to talk about the next steps with someone you are currently seeing or even to trust that you can allow yourself to open again to love. Great things are in store if you try.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, May 17th

Saturn in your zodiac sign joins Neptune in Pisces which brings great healing energy to your life.

This enables you to have a strong release of feelings and past emotions that have blocked you from seeing the life that you have created.

Don't be afraid to let go of old pain; that is how you make room for new joy.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, May 22nd

The Last Quarter Moon occurs today within your zodiac sign. This phase of the moon represents intuitively knowing when to hold on and when to let go.

Use this magical energy to allow yourself to release something (or even someone) that is holding you back from your true potential.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.