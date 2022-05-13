The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes The Week Of May 16 - 22, 2022

A few zodiac signs will have a rough week and three in particular should get ready.

Our major standout transits for the week are: Mercury in retrograde, of course, Moon opposition Uranus, a Full Moon in Scorpio, Moon trine Venus, Mars conjunction Neptune, Mercury sextile Jupiter, Sun trine Pluto and Moon conjunction Pluto.

This may all sound like cosmic gibberish, but these transits, when spread out over the course of a week's time — May 16 through May 22 — have the power of rendering us weak in the knees.

Let's put it this way; what constitutes an average week is not really on our radar during this time. We are in for it, so to speak, and 'in for it' looks like many arguments and much undo rebellion.

We will fight for the right to party and the party will throw us out. That kind of week.

Keep in mind that no matter how good or bad things get, we have Mercury retrograde undermining just about everything we do.

We can be grateful that nothing monumentally tragic is to occur, but it's the little things, and I mean the littlest of things that will get under our skin during this week. Prepare to be annoyed, signs.

The upside is that by week's end, we won't even remember what we found so annoying to begin with. Headspin much?

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes for the week of May 16 - 22, 2022

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You'll be playing with those backend transits this week and they will be getting to you like nothing else. What's meant by the backend is the influence created by the outer planets, like Neptune and Pluto; they're just not on your side this week. And while that doesn't mean disaster, it does mean that your efforts will be thwarted.

There is someone in your life who kinda-sorta gets off on seeing you fail, and that of course makes you want to succeed even more.

What's unfortunate about this week is that you'll spend way too much time trying to out-do that person, and less time bringing quality to what you're supposed to be focusing on.

You will perform poorly due to this distraction and you will detest that you let them get the better of you like this. Next time, you'll know now to fall prey to the challenges set up by idiots who don't know what you're capable of.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

If only you could just live in your own world, happily, without the noise of those who judge you. And yet, this week brings in a ton of judgment, all coming your way, and all coming from people you'd wish would just shut up.

You are just fine 'as is' and you don't need encouragement or deterring.

This is the week when close friends feel the burning desire to point out your failings, and all you can think about when you hear their ramblings is "get out of my face, I didn't ask for your opinion."

You've got that Moon conjunction Pluto vibe all over you and it feels like you're being swallowed alive by some great big whale of an opinion machine. Nobody can shut up this week, and all of their blab seems to be directed at you. It's as if people want you to feel bad about being yourself, which is something you could never do.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

If there's anything you could really use this week, it's good ol' love and understanding. You need it from family, from work, from your lover...you just need to feel safe and that's exactly what you're not going to get during this convoluted week and its treacherous transit lineup.

You're sucked right into the vortex that is Mercury retrograde and you aren't able to come up for air; this may take the form of being overwhelmed at work and not being able to fulfill your end of the bargain.

The last thing you want is to NOT come through on something that is expected of you, work-wise, and due to the emotional distractions of the week, you may miss out here or there on a due date.

You want very badly to keep it together, and you will turn to friends and loved ones for comfort. And happily, they will oblige you, but the one thing they can't do for you is the work that belongs to you, alone.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.