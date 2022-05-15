Which three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on May 16 - 22, 2022? And what do we have in store this week, transit-wise?

We have, for starters, Sun square Saturn and Moon opposition Uranus, which both have the capability of letting us see how the other half lives, in terms of our love lives.

What this implies is that we may just have a disagreement with our most precious person, but this isn't going to hurt us, in fact, it's going to help.

This is the week where conflict actually does us some good. By seeing the inner workings of someone we love, by understanding those workings, we come to a new place in our love lives.

We are past the Honeymoon now, and we are ready for the long haul.

While that might not sound too romantic, it's exactly what long-term romance is about: hanging in there and making it work out.

With the Moon in Sagittarius, we'll be able to broaden our perspective. This makes it easier for us to feel compassion toward the person we are with. It allows us to see things from their side of the coin.

This week also delivers Moon square Venus right to our door, which lets us know that we are safe and that there are no sudden surprises coming out way.

And by the end of the week, we'll be sitting pretty with the Sun in Gemini, which almost guarantees that whatever we share with our partners will be honored and taken seriously. It's a great week for sharing secrets and exploring new horizons with the ones we love.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Luckiest In Love During The Week Of May 16 - 22, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You are someone who likes to know what you're getting into before you pull out all the stops and sign up for commitment. And being that you are involved with someone right now whom you really like a lot and wish to go to the next level with, you'll be finding that this week is quite supportive of your efforts.

In a way, you can use this week as a testing ground to see if things really can develop, because there's no fear this week, no inhibition.

The person you want to get closer to is in the same boat; they are interested in a commitment with you and they've shown you that they are not only honest but dedicated.

In other words, you've found yourself an actually good person, and as we all know — those folks are keepers. Know yourself as lucky in love this week, Cancer as it does seem as if the doors to happiness are opening for you.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This week may seem like a dream come true, as you aren't able to do any wrong, so it seems. Perhaps this is where you come to admit that you've learned a thing or two about love, and because you've started to apply this knowledge to your own partnership, you're now discovering that it works.

Luck in love comes to you this week as expertise and compassion.

You've made it a point to try and understand your partner without judging them first, and guess what? It's working.

The person you love the most in the world is responding to your sweet ways, and not only does it surprise them, but it also pleases them to no end, as they really want to enjoy their life with you, as well.

They pick up on your cues and act accordingly, which means that they see you, too. Compassion is the operative word this week. Good stuff.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

While there may be hassles at the workplace, your home life will go unscathed this week, as you will be reaping the benefits of such transits as Moon in Sagittarius, Sun sextile Neptune and The Full Moon in Scorpio.

Your libido will be on fire thanks to this lineup, and thankfully, you'll be able to use that intense energy with your romantic partner, who will be all the happier to let you use them at your will. And of course, by 'use' we mean enjoy, because you and your partner are definitely there for each other.

This week takes the relationship up a notch, as you both reveal new sides to yourselves.

Seeing the potential here excites you both, and has you both sitting down to think of new plans and adventures for the future. If luck in love is what you needed, then it's all yours for the asking, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.