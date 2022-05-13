The 3 Zodiac Signs Luckiest In Love On Saturday, May 14, 2022

First of all, you survived Friday the 13th, which means Jason Voorhees didn't get you, which also means you've lived to love again! OK, enough with the corny movie references.

Essentially, it's a good day to be alive because if you are one of the three zodiac signs mentioned here today who are luckiest in love on May 14, 2022 — then you are part of the romantic momentum of the day.

What the heck does that mean, you ask? It means that the bad times are over and the good times are here for you...at least for the day.

Also, we are all being influenced by Moon in Scorpio (not always a good thing) and Moon square Pluto (even less of a good thing) and while these transits can bring about depression or a little too much introspection, there are zodiac signs that take this kind of negativity and use them as fuel for positive endeavors.

In other words, some of us will absolutely refuse to go down with the ship of crappy transits today, and because we are convinced that there's more to it than just depression and self-pity, we literally pull ourselves up out of the muck so that we may shine in the sunlight.

Today is about conjuring up positive energy, which is akin to getting water out of a stone, due to the conflicting transits.

And what makes this day lucky for some is that 'like attracts like' and that means if you can keep your head up and stay in a good mood, you will attract someone to you who feels the same. And on this day where many people will be feeling down, you'll be the bright beacon of hope, and baby, that's going to work for you romantically. Shine on!

Here are the three zodiac signs luckiest in love on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You're in a good place today, because you are a Cancer zodiac sign. And, that's because you're in control of your immediate environment, which is, of course, your home. And being home makes you happy. It also relieves your stress and takes the pressure off so that you can be yourself. Today you'll have a visitor, someone you love, someone you want to know better in terms of romance.

Because you have the Moon in Scorpio hovering overhead, you also have sexual confidence, and whether you choose to use it or not is up to you, but it is certainly a good feeling to know that you're in control.

You feel very attractive today and that adds to your good mood.

Luck in love looks like you preparing a delicious meal for someone while delighting in each other's company. No gigantic romantic drama here today, just nice, easy-going love and respect. And maybe a little nooky later on.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You and your partner have let things slip into nothingness. And while you'd both be willing to take a bullet for the other, you don't show much affection on a day-to-day basis. It would be nice to change that, though you tend to wait for the other person to make the first move when it comes to change. Today, however, puts you in the position of being confident enough to suggest something interesting and positive to your mate.

Today is the day you discover that your partner is more willing than you gave them the credit for and in truth, they were just waiting around for you to make the move.

So, you are two passive-aggressive people who have wasted too much precious time waiting for the other person to show affection and interest ... and then, Moon square Pluto comes in to stir things up a bit. What you're looking at today is nerve. You've got it. They've got it. Now use it to your advantage.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You are very fortunate because the transit Moon square Pluto could be your downfall if you let it. However, your confidence is way, way up there today and you have no intentions of letting the stars have a say in the matter.

What you want today is what you'll get today, and that is a rock-solid love life that is built upon trust and respect for the person you love.

You may be called aside to help someone else with their love life and concerns, and really, the only advice you'll be able to give them is to have patience and stick with it.

Love is such a beautiful thing, and you're lucky to have it, so when friends come to you for advice on their romantic issues, the only thing you can advise is to hang in there because it's worth it. It's working for you, Pisces, so you lead by example.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.