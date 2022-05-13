Each Zodiac Sign's Horoscope For The Week Of May 16 - 22, 2022

While we have many influential transits going on this week. This has some effect on each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope starting Monday, May 16 to Sunday, May 22, 2022.

What stands out the most is the Full Moon in Scorpio, which should have a significant impact on how we treat people and how we are treated.

There's a feeling of expansion in the air this week.

The Moon in Sagittarius and Moon trine Jupiter play a large role in how we adapt to the situations, and this shows up in our weekly horoscopes, and how we use them to our advantage. And because we have Moon square Mars affecting our love lives, we may end up duking it out when it comes to love and romance.

May 16, 2022, closes the ecliptic portal culminating with the Total Lunar eclipse during the Scorpio Full Moon.

This week also had us working extra hard to save money and find realistic solutions to financial hardships.

This is a good week to ask for loans, and a very good week to figure out the what, where, and how of all things financial. If you are partnered, this week makes it easier for couples to talk about money issues — without it becoming WW3.

And with Moon square Neptune arriving toward the latter part of the week, we might become somewhat reflective; this is the time to take a good, long look at ourselves to see what might need improvement.

Efforts made towards the positive will see outstanding results. If we put in the effort, we will be met by the magical force of 'grace' which is, essentially, the universe meeting us halfway.

Here's what each zodiac sign will find in their horoscope for the week of May 16 - 22, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Strife at the workplace will have you being the elected peacekeeper of the masses, Aries, as it will fall on your shoulders to set things straight.

It's not necessarily a job you wanted, but you do seem to be the one everyone is listening to, so you might as well take your position of authority seriously.

You are the one to break up the brawl, so to speak, and while this will definitely not be a physical 'fight', you'll be the person who steps in and shows others a different way to approach conflict.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This is the week you either take off to go on a vacation, or you begin making plans to do just that. You are in good shape financially and you feel like money is burning a hole in your pocket.

You need to spend your hard-earned cash on something exciting, and you'll do this in the form of travel, or travel plans. Don't worry about getting it all together this week. Showing the universe your intention seems to be enough to hold you over.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are totally over feeling negative and even if you feel just the tiniest bit down, you won't let yourself go too far. You have begun to see that your attitude is what makes your week a good one or a bad one.

But it's so much more than attitude for you, Gemini, as you are absolutely chomping to get into something creative. If you start something early in the week, you'll have stellar results by the end of it.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You may come to see one of your 'master plans' fail this week, which should give you a wake-up call on what you can do, as opposed to what you cannot do.

While it's nice to think you are destined for positivity and light, there are still certain limits that you need to accept.

Once you do accept them, however, the world will absolutely become your oyster. It's all about knowing your limits; that is the key to your excellence this week.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What's looking positive is your effort this week, Leo, and though it may take a toll on you physically, you'll have plenty of down time to balance it all out.

This week may literally bring you a situation where you have to lift heavy things or push things out of the way.

This could imply a massive clean-up in the home, or a plan to get rid of old things for the purpose of redecorating. Sounds like Leo fun!

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

One good idea takes you a long way this week, Virgo, as you are finally in the position of leading the way.

There is no longer any room for you at the beginner's table; you are now an expert and you're finally being recognized for the great job you do.

This week allows you to put your foot down when it comes to being treated unfairly; you are worth more and it will be during this week that you demand — and get — what you're worth, financially.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It might be a good time for you to learn the value of withholding your opinion as whatever you have to say may not necessarily be appreciated by co-workers or family members.

You rely upon your intelligence to get the job done, always, but sometimes you lack compassion or patience.

You want things done properly, but you are tactless when it comes to people's feelings. Try a little tenderness, as they say. You will be surprised at how appealing your ideas will suddenly seem to others, once you approach them with kindness.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Spending money has always been the most fun thing you can do, Scorpio, and this week brings you a fresh upgrade in your bank account, allowing you to freely spend as you please.

How nice! This doesn't turn into a shopping spree deluxe, but it will allow you to give yourself the pleasure of buying something you've had your eye on for a while now.

When you feel happy, others pick up on it, and if your happiness revolves around something materialistic, then that's OK too!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You'll be happy to be able to give a gift to someone in your family this week, as finances are looking fantastic for you. You've waited for this opportunity.

In the past, you haven't been able to help this one person and now, with your bank account looking better than it has in a while, you feel like sharing the wealth, literally.

You remember the days when people helped you, and now that you are in the position of being able to help someone else, it makes you feel balanced and good.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This week will have you fascinated with something new. It could be anything, but it is a 'thing' not a person. Whatever this thing is, be it a new hobby or a creative endeavor, it's going to consume you thoroughly.

You will be happy because it feels like you have something cool in your life to look forward to now. It might even be the discovery of a new series or an epic novel.

Whatever it is that grabs your attention like this is something that will continue for many months to come.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You have one thing on your mind this week and that is romance and intimate love. It just has to be, and thankfully, you have a partner that is willing to comply.

Most folks this week are concentrating on building their business or planning their travel getaway, while you are thinking only about what's going to happen when your partner gets home.

And what's great about this is that the entire week is gratifying in this regard; you and your mate will reach new levels of intimacy.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Let the river run, and let that river be made of money. Basically, you are about to want money to come your way, and you'll have success in doing so.

You have always been a person of action; you make the moves when needed and you reap the benefits as they come.

This week will have you taking your manifestation game up a notch. What you think becomes reality and it just so happens that what you think about is money, money, and money.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.