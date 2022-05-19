The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, May 20, 2022

Your daily horoscope for May 20, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Friday.

What would life be like without friendship? On Friday, when the Moon enters Aquarius, and the Sun begins its transit into Gemini, we find that we love to socialize.

We have friends at work, friends in our community, and if you really think about it, with the internet we've made friends we have never even met.

All these relationships become invaluable to us starting Friday.

The energy of Friday focuses a lot on friendship. The Moon leaves work-oriented Capricorn to travel through the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

Aquarius rules friendships and even the internet.

A Moon in Aquarius starting on Friday means taking some leisure time chatting with friends or catching up with your social media this weekend.

How does this affect your zodiac sign starting Friday? Find out.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, May 20, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You love your space, but every once in a while it's good to be part of the group.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of friends. The energy is perfect for networking activities and getting together with a few colleagues or close companions to catch up from a long week.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The sky is the limit for you, Taurus. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of career. Perhaps a career change is in order.

Maybe you're tired of doing the same thing and you'd like to explore other options. It can't hurt to put your feelers out there to see what is available or what things you'd have to accomplish to make a change in your vocation.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There are so many ways to get information, and if you have been craving some new knowledge the world is open to you. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of higher learning and education.

You don't have to go to college, but you can sign up and try an online course for free. Perhaps check out a few informative videos on YouTube or watch a documentary that you find intellectually stimulating.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You have to detach yourself from the situation sometimes. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of secrets.

And you may get some news that can have you wondering what to do with the information. It's good to create some distance between yourself and a tense situation. You make better decisions when your mind is relaxed.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You have to make wise choices when deciding to do something that commands your time and energy. So, when you are invited to donate time or to participate in a project, think it over.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of commitments, and you may feel tempted to jump in and make promises. Be sure that what you commit to is a promise you will be able to keep.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You take your obligations seriously, so when you sense that you may fall short of a goal, you want to double down and make things happen.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of daily duties, so the feeling that you need to succeed is strongest right now. You will be busy, Virgo, but the end result is going to be so rewarding for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You see all the beautiful things, Libra, and it's hard for you not to notice when something is wonderfully made. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of creativity.

You are easily inspired by the world around you. From nature to pets, children, and all things that make the world a wonderful place to be — you bring more of it into your life by inviting the energy in.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are dedicated and loyal, almost to a fault, Scorpio. With the Moon entering the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of home and the family, you are all about who you love.

You want to be there for others. You desire to foster security, and unity and to make sure people you care about feel safe and loved.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You are openly expressive, and you have so much to say, Sagittarius. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of communication, and this heightens your desire to speak your mind without any holding back.

It's your honesty that is so amazingly helpful. You deliver your messages with thoughtful suggestions and a lot of thought.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

An important purchase may come up, but it's not necessarily a bad thing. You know that buying smartly takes time, and you make wise choices with what you have.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of money. Because you invest your funds so well, you enhance your home and make life easier.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You are growing by leaps and bounds, and you are becoming the person that you want to be. The Moon enters your zodiac sign, your solar house of personal identity.

This is the time to work on yourself, your goals, and your dreams. Everything you decide to do brings you to a better place. You are determined to self-improve and it shows.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

No one can stop you from your dreams, Pisces. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of hidden enemies, and even though someone may seek to hold you back, perhaps out of fear and jealousy, you find a way to overcome. And, you do well because you are meant to be where you are at this time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.