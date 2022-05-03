Your daily horoscope for May 4, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Wednesday.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and the Moon is in Gemini entering Cancer.

Cancer is the zodiac sign that rules the Moon. The Cancer Moon encourages home life, stability, and our emotional energy.

Here's the daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, read on.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's time to enjoy the cozy and simple pleasures of life. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of home.

It's always nice when you can take a step back and enjoy a break once in a while.

This is a beautiful time for a quick trip back home to visit your parents or to use some of your vacation time for a staycation to enjoy your own backyard. Cook up your favorite homemade meal or enjoy a late evening BBQ on the grill.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Keep things simple when it comes to saying what you think and feel.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of communication. So, suppose you are having an emotional day. It may feel more natural to keep thoughts to yourself instead of sharing them openly with others.

Your inner world will be alive and well over the next few days. This can be an excellent time for journaling or one-on-one time with a friend or trusted advisor.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

In the market for a new piece of furniture or want to buy a signature piece that you can display for conversation at home? The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of money and personal property.

This is a beautiful time for shopping and acquiring collectible items. The next few days are ideal for window shopping and browsing what may catch your eye, from coffee table books to a fantastic find from a local antique shop.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It's time to focus on yourself, Cancer. The Moon enters your zodiac sign of Cancer, and this is the perfect time to do things that you need to tend to advance your goals and dreams. There is a lot of energy that goes into making your future better.



Use the next few days to think about what you'd like to do before the year is over. If you had set a few goals but missed them, this is a great time to start all over and try again.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You do not have time to waste, so why spend energy on negativity, drama, or things that you know aren't good for you?

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of karma and hidden enemies. So it's time to clean house in your relationships to avoid problems that you don't need to involve yourself in.

You don't have to give any reason to start moving your focus in a new direction. You just need to decide and then start involving yourself in better things.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Good friends are hard to find, and when you have someone in your life that makes your world special, let them know.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of friendships. Your sentimental side is so easy to connect with right now.

You never know how much it will mean to someone to hear how you feel and how much their relationship means to you.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Don't worry about whether or not you can compete in the workplace. Your hard work and effort will always pay off in the end. You just have to believe in yourself. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of career and social status.

And, internally, you know you're meant to do bigger and better things. Of course, insecurity can have you feeling doubtful from time to time, but don't let fear stop you from pursuing goals and growth.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Set a little bit of time aside to cultivate an intense inner life and lots of time to read. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of higher learning.

This is the perfect time to pick up the books you always said you wanted to read but haven't gotten to. If you don't have time to read, then try podcasting or subscribe to an ebook plan so you can listen while on the road or during a workout.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Keep important matters to yourself, as this is an excellent time to ponder, plan, and think ahead. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of shared resources.

Pencil in an hour this week to write down all you need to create your own personal financial strategy. It's time to get organized, schedule an appointment with a financial advisor, or plan for the future.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You have a tender heart and a softer side. You don't always show the world, but a glimpse into your inner life could become evident to the person who is paying attention this week.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of commitments. This could lead you to have an essential conversation about life, love, and relationships.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tend to your home and matters that move your personal life forward positively. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of daily duties.

Do little tasks that you've neglected that affect your personal life and schedule. Organize what you can. Sort through items and discard outdated goods from the kitchen. It's time to wipe the slate clean and bring new energy into your home.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You have a fantastic opportunity to do something extraordinary and fun for the next few days.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of creativity. This is the perfect time for planning an art or craft or for picking up a few items that would be useful for art or making things at home.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.