The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love On Sunday, April 24, 2022

For those who could be considered luckiest in love on April 24, 2022, my hat goes off to you, as this is one of the transit-packed days, and not all of them are supportive of romance.

However, for some signs, the opposite result is in effect, and that's a pretty great destiny to have.

While the rest of the world is self-obsessed and worried about this, that and the other thing, you may be one of the signs that walks on Easy Street on this day, due to a little favoritism played on the part of Mercury sextile Neptune and Taurus Sun on high.

What counts for your luck on this day is in your ability to charm. As David Bowie once said, "It's not really work, it's just the power to charm."

What's meant here is that you will rely solely upon your own personality to win over someone's affections.

That means, you don't have to work too hard, flash money or look any certain way.

Whatever it is that makes you YOU, that's the stuff that's going to work it's wonderful way into someone else's heart.

Today brings luck in love to these three signs: Gemini, Scorpio and Pisces. You must be doing something right to be considered 'charming' and we're just going to go with that! Enjoy your beautiful day, signs, you certainly do deserve every bit of luck in love that you recieve.

When it comes to romance, and all the good things that relationships bring, Gemini, Scorpio and Pisces will be hashtagging #blessed on social media today.

They are the three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You have got it going on, Gemini, and today you can't turn it off even if you try. And what's implied here is that you are so attractive in every way you can think of, that you'll be needing a flyswatter to bat away the attentive sets of eyes that will adore your fabulous personage.

That's right, you are the Hottie of the Day, and you'll be getting glances on the street that all say, "Wow, I'd like to know you better." This could potentially upset your partner, but it's all in good fun. Your partner won't be able to rule you out, either, as your charms seem to be overflowing.

You might even charm yourself into thinking you're absolutely smashing. It doesn't hurt to feel love and admiration for one's own self, and today, for you, Gemini, it seems like a very happy and beneficial way to go. Enjoy your day and all you bring to it, as that does seem like a lot, in the most positive way.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You've known all along that it just takes the right moment to bring out the best in you, and that moment is called April 24, 2022. Not to say that you won't be having many more amazing days ahead, but this one brings you such luck in love that you may end up feeling lightheaded and giddy.

Ever have a day where every single thing lines up in your favor, and the one thing that you find the most important practically throws itself at your feet? Welcome to today and what 'throws itself at your feet' is actually a person.

While they won't literally be doing that (although, you probably wouldn't mind that, either...), they will be giving you undivided attention and ego-boosting. This is someone you love, and in a way, you've been waiting for a day like this to arrive so that you can feel as loved as you will be feeling today. You are ADORED today — soak it up!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

That Mercury sextile Neptune energy is placing all of its bets on you today, Pisces, as the luck in love becomes apparent as they day goes on. What starts out as a fairly good-but-ordinary day progresses rapidly into an all out love-fest, which implies that you're not only lucky in love, but will be 'getting lucky' as well.

The day is dedicated to sensuality at its best: good food, intimate moments, loving caresses and a total appreciate for you as a partner.

It's nice to be acknowledged every now and then, and this day has your name all over it.

You don't need to worry about hurting anyone's feelings today, nor do you have to watch your every word. What you say today will be appreciated, so compliment freely and don't be afraid to show vulnerability. The stars are protecting you today; it's not really work, it's just the power to charm.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.