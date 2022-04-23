The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, April 24, 2022

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 24, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

Aries

Are you ready to take things to the next level? You're at a turning point, Aries, and when it comes to putting your heart on the line, you might be inclined to pull back out of fear.

There are certain risks you no longer want or need to take when it comes to romance, and for now, self-preservation is where you feel most comfortable.

Taurus

A heart wound from the past may creep up again today.

You may feel the sting of loss as if it were just yesterday, and for this moment, Taurus, it's important to honor it and to know that healing is a process, and not something you can rush.

Gemini

Friends can only be there so much for you, and when you feel like venting what's on your mind, realize everyone has a limit even though they truly care.

Some moments are made for you to cherish or mourn by yourself because in the silence you learn to reflect and grow into a more resilient and aware person.

Cancer

Cancer, Ego has a tendency to get in the way of what you need to be in a relationship. You will experience regret if you insist on having your way and being first.

Happiness is learning to let someone else have control and watching them show you the kind of respect you were afraid you would not get.

Leo

Leo, Trusting the universe to keep you safe has left you feeling disappointed and let down.

After heartbreak you turned away from your faith and your heart grew cold. But, today destiny brings you back full circle and you get a glimmer of hope.

Virgo

Virgo, giving generously has left you feeling empty handed and used. So, when it comes to giving of yourself openly in the same way to someone new, all you feel is vulnerable and perhaps even confused.

Today, you gain a new sense of confidence and respect for the process of give and take, because someone else seems to be taking the risk for you instead of leading you to do all the work.

Libra

Libra, getting lost in a relationship can have you feeling as though you don't recognize yourself lately.

So, when it's time to reclaim parts of you that you've lost for the sake of someone else, seize the opportunity. Be you for you, and the rest will work itself out in a beautiful way.

Scorpio

Scorpio, your heart hurts right now about having loved, and lost, and loved only to lose again.

This time though you see that things are what they are, and even though it's not easy to walk away, you do. And, you do so knowing you gave all you had to give, and that's something to be so proud of.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, your love language and the things you need to feel as though your love life is where it out to be can be freely expressed.

There are risks to take in love, Sag, but when you do it with open arms, it won't feel so scary. Instead, it will feel liberating for you.

Capricorn

Capricorn, family can be the cushion you need during a tough time, but there are times when you may feel the need to shield yourself from your relatives.

Today, you take a big brave step in doing what's best for you. And, when the time comes to proclaim your independence in heart and soul, it will feel so good inside.

Aquarius

Aquarius, there are conversations you need to have today, and some of them are hard, complicated and not easy to bring up.

But, instead of shoving feelings under the rug and ignoring that they exist, put your brave face on. You have a right to say what you feel, and you will be heard.

Pisces

Pisces, it's one thing to invest in someone, but it's also so. important to give to yourself.

It's your turn today, so when you have a chance to be there for you in a way you're always there for others, don't hesitate to do it. It's time and way overdue.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.