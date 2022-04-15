Weekly love horoscope for each zodiac sign starting April 18 - 24, 2022

Your weekly love horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting Monday, April 18 to Sunday, April 24, 2022.

What's happening for your zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope starting April 18, 2022?

In relationships, it is easy to become so focused on saving it or not losing something that you often forget to ask yourself if it feels good.

Every relationship has challenges and days where some are harder than others, but your relationship should be your refuge.

A place where you can be at peace, where you may be challenged to grow and heal but you are nurtured at all.

A love that feels good is one that honors your worth and your needs.

This week as Taurus Season begins that theme of worth and how good the relationship, you are in will be pulled into focus.

You will gravitate towards the people that feel the best this week which also means that it is someone that sees your worth but never makes you prove it and who your soul knows it can just be at rest around.

Juno in Pisces will add an interesting twist to the week as in this pursuit of following your heart to a love that feels good, you just may find yourself in a commitment or marriage that once seemed impossible.

Pisces is the lover of the zodiac and with five planets joining the congregation in this sign, it is one that will bring abundance, passion, the realization of dreams come true-but also commitment.

The thing with love is when you finally figure out what feels right to your soul, there is no reason to delay living your lives together.

It really can be that simple.

Here's what the planets are doing this week that affect your love horoscope this week.

Tuesday, April 19, 2022

The Sun moves into Taurus today, officially beginning a new zodiac season. This period will be much more beneficial to romantic relationships than the Aries energy you have been under. Taurus is one of the rulers of Venus, the planet of love, so romance makes a comeback during this time.

It is also a wonderful time to recommit or to develop a new relationship because the energy of Taurus would enhance the stability and foundation. Focus on your looks a bit more, making sure that you feel good about yourself. Get that haircut, buy that new spring dress, and spruce up your home. This is a time of making all things beautiful, especially love.

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Juno, the asteroid goddess that governs love and marriage moves into Pisces today. This makes the fifth planetary body in this water sign. Pisces represents unconditional love, dreams, idealism, spirituality, and forgiveness so I expect these themes to be amplified this week.

Whether it is an existing relationship that has been going through some challenging times or a new one, a deeper level of commitment is around this time as are marriage proposals or elopements. Juno in Pisces represents the ideal relationship and marriage, so during this time if something feels right, you are going to be more likely to go all in and say yes.

Saturday, April 23, 2022

Today the Last Quarter Moon is in Aquarius bringing a sense of relief from having to figure out what to hold onto and what to let go of in your romantic life. Aquarius is an air sign that is known for its fierce independence, but it also has strong ties to the collective.

This sign needs to be able to move in its own way and embrace its authenticity, which means this is exactly what you will be feeling around this time. Think of what or who you may need to let go of during this time to be more authentic yourself.

Whether this is a relationship situation in which the person is in love with who you used to be, or it is your own beliefs on who you thought you would marry, it is time to let go and simply decide to be yourself.

Weekly love horoscope for each zodiac sign starting April 18 - 24, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

With the shift into Taurus Season, you could suddenly start to look around and wonder what it was that you were working so hard to accomplish.

Your relationship may look different this week especially if you had been in that mode of trying to make it work instead of accepting the truth.

Take the week to focus on what you genuinely want so that as the month progresses you can make sure your energy is going into what truly fulfills your soul.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Welcome home. This is the time of year that you get to reclaim your inner power and feel like you are being renewed with a greater sense of purpose.

A lot of things in life have left you with an attitude of uncertainty which does not translate well to your romantic life because no matter how strongly you feel about someone

if you are uncertain about yourself then you cannot be certain about anyone else. All that starts to change this week, let yourself trust the return of confidence and direction.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Do not let anything that happened in the past interfere with what is possible in the future. Just because you have been hurt or had things not go as planned does not mean that it is going to happen again.

Open your heart this week and allow yourself to go all in, whether it is moving in or a greater commitment.

Do not put off the one thing you want just because of how it turned out in the past; you deserve a love that not only makes you feel good but that lasts forever too.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

There have been a lot of changes coming in for you romantically, especially about whether the one you are in can support your true authentic self.

Juno’s shift this week into fellow water signs of Pisces will highlight the reality you are living with the relationship that you have always dreamed of.

If in a seriously committed relationship or marriage, this could be especially highlighted. Do not stay somewhere just because it is comfortable if it is not a place where you are being valued.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Take this week to reflect on any self-sabotage you may have done to a relationship or even on how you approach them. You are gifted with a chance to have a brand-new beginning if you take it.

It is one thing to choose to not be in a relationship or to end one because you need to focus on yourself but another to believe it is not possible because of fears that you still hold. Let yourself grow beyond your old beliefs.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This is a week where commitment is on the table. Whether it is a new relationship or one that you are looking to start back up, it is a time to really allow yourself to let someone else in.

There will always be reasons why something will not work, but if two people are committed to it, then that is what makes all the difference. Believe in the best possible outcome and that is more likely what you will receive.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You may realize that you have not been honoring your true worth in a past or current relationship. If it is a past one, let it be an understanding that allows you to push forward into growth and healing with greater awareness.

If it is a current one, then it is important to be able to speak the truth and clearly state what it is you need from a relationship. This is the only way to truly know if you and your partner are in alignment.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

As you get closer to the Taurus Eclipse next week, you will be feeling the heat turn up in your own romantic life. This year is one of immense change and provides two different possibilities.

Either it is knowing that you have outgrown a connection or the sudden take-off of something that feels righter than you thought possible.

The best scenario is if both occur, which is entirely possible. Just stay centered and don’t let anyone interrupt your peace.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

If you have not thought of moving yet, then this is the week that may bring that to the forefront. Whether this is moving to be closer to a love interest or even moving in, the focus this week will be on commitment and your home environment.

For you, this is going to center around not just where you can be yourself but where you feel most inspired. It is the true sentiment this week of the home is where your heart is, so just make sure you are where your heart is.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Everyone needs a second chance sometimes, even yourself. Do not be too quick to cast an opinion or even think that you don’t stand a chance of getting back an ex or even getting that new interest to look your way.

Anything is possible this week for you if you learn from what you’ve previously experienced. Let yourself believe in the possibilities that come from forgiving yourself and others.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

This is a week of truth for you in your relationships. It is not a harsh truth or something that would end a relationship but a chance for you to express your deeper needs to your partner.

This is not a relationship that is going to end, but it does need to keep evolving to rise to meet both of you. There is no reason to not speak up, especially when your partner always tries to truly listen.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Reflect this week on what type of commitment you have or that you want. The current energy is one that could bring a shocking proposal or even elopement to you.

Of course, you always have the power to say no, but likely this is something and someone that you have been dreaming of having this moment with for years. Make sure that you stay in the present moment and appreciate the magic as it happens because it is guaranteed that it will.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.