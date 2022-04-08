Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For April 9, 2022

What's in store for you this Saturday? Check out your tarot card reading on April 9, 2022, for each zodiac sign to get advice, and predictions and to learn what's going on in astrology using daily numerology, too.

Our intuition gets a boost of energy when the Quarter Moon is in the zodiac sign of Cancer. The Moon in Cancer brings attention to the Chariot tarot card, which is about overcoming challenges and hanging in there when the going gets tough.

The Sun remains in Aries, which rules The Emperor tarot card.

The Emperor reminds us to battle our inner and outer demons and to know when to withdraw from fighting when to walk away because the battle no longer makes sense.

Lucky for all of us, the day's numerology comes with an energy of a 1, the Leader. The Leader is brave, and you can be brave, too. All the signs of the universe point toward courage and bravery, and isn't that the way we all want to be

So, take initiative and do what is best while guiding the way for others.

What does your zodiac sign's tarot card reading predict for you on Saturday? Find out.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, April 09, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

Patience is a virtue, but not one you enjoy having. Aries, today, you may need a healthy dose of reserve when it comes to speaking your mind.

Your thoughts could push you to say what you're thinking, but if it's not necessarily going to change things, wait another day.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

The Hanged Man tarot card is a sign that you are becoming apathetic about your life's circumstances.

While this may have worked for a little while, it's not a good thing in the long run. You need to stand up for what you believe in, Taurus. And, if the vibe isn't right for you, then let it go.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

You're about to experience something amazing, Gemini. The Ten of Wands is saying to you that the support you need is around you and within.

You may not see a lot of friends in your life right now, but you're manifesting a social circle that will show you the support you need.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

A brilliant idea is coming your way, Cancer. You have a spark of genius today, and this can take you down a new path that is inspiring and creative.

Get excited about the things you're going to do because the world is wide open for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

Someone in your life is acting like a control freak, and you have to put your foot down and set a clear boundary.

You might feel this is hard to do, but Leo, this is your life and no one else should say how you ought to live it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

Are you feeling confused, Virgo? The Judgement, reversed is saying that there are things in your life that have you perplexed and stargazed. You were bewildered wondering what you ought to do.

This can be a tough time to process all that you're thinking, but soon you'll figure it all out.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

It's time to celebrate the little things in life, Libra.

You've had so many blessings and good things happen this year, so why focus on the past when you can live in the present? Enjoy this moment. It's precious.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

It's not easy to let go of someone that you've loved. You are struggling to wrap your mind around all that you've been through.

And, even though it feels like you can't go on or that you'll never see another bright day, the Eight of Cups is letting you know that this too shall pass.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

When you have money, you're generous to everyone, Sagittarius, and this is the sweet side of you.

You may find a lot of wonderful reasons to be charitable and to give your money away just try not to overspend.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

You're making progress, and when you have the Six of Swords you have to look forward ahead to the future.

You have goals, big ones, Capricorn, and when you put your mind to achieving your dreams, anything you want is yours for the taking.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Death

A project is coming to an end, and this is a sweet moment of closure. You may have a few pangs of sadness and wonder if you'll miss this time of your life.

But, at the same time, aren't you excited about what you'll do next. Once the slate is wiped clean, you get to create something new once again.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

Are you happy, Pisces, or do you feel stuck, Pisces?

You have been working so hard to get ahead, and it's felt like you're treading water. Today, a break in the obstacles you face come through for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.