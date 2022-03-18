The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, March 19, 2022

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 19, 2022.

The planet Venus has been nestled between two tough planets for quite some time, and to say love has been challenging would be an understatement.

She's walked with Mars all through the zodiac sign of Capricorn, and even though she's now in Aquarius, their heated encounters make it difficult for all zodiac signs in the love department.

But, she finally begins to make her break from the tension, and for all of us, this can feel like a weight lifted off our shoulders.

Love soon takes root in joy, and this season of mourning will feel distant, but the memories will remain to make it easier to do things better the next time romance comes around — either with a current partner or with a new one this —spring.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Aries

Trust your instincts, Aries. Even a white lie can be wrong when delivered in a way that keeps you from seeing the truth clearly.

You may enjoy the dance of deception when it's playing in your favor, but today be careful, as the case for indiscretion can lead to exposure in the future.

Taurus

Intimacy is so important, and this is more than what happens on a physical level.

There's a strong need for you and someone you fall in love with to be personal and close on a conversation level. So, when you think pillow talk at the end of the night, try to get to know your partner by listening without asking for too many things in return.

Gemini

It's hard to regain respect once it's been lost between you and another person.

It's normal to feel strong emotions at times, but also take extra care of how you express yourself. For example, it's a lot easier to eat kind words that have been spoken instead of trying to take them back once they have exited your mouth.

Cancer

After a breakup, the initial shock starts to wane, and you feel a strong sense of disbelief about what has happened.

This is a tough time for you to travel, Cancer, as your feelings are there for you to process and ponder. You may not like the discomfort of the healing process, but rather than resist what's happening, lean in.

Leo

There aren't any winners when two people no longer see eye-to-eye.

So, if you can, try to view the world from the other person's perspective. You may find that you grow exponentially once you've learned to walk a mile in another person's shoes.

Virgo

The details matter Virgo, so how you love and what you do to show your care and concern each day makes all the difference.

Be the light you feel you need, and show your loved ones you care even when you can't say so in words.

Libra

True romance can be found in the details. Its important to find a good balance between caring for others and yourself, although this may not always be easy.

Try to find a good balance between the two.

Scorpio

Trust your intuition. You may be unsure about certain things, but your heart will never steer you wrong.

It's pure and always knows what your soul needs. So trust in yourself to do what is best.

Sagittarius

Speak your mind. When you feel like you aren't sure what to think or say, be honest and start.

You have more authority to influence others than you realize. It is a big responsibility, but you are up to the task.

Capricorn

In love, it's normal to have doubts or to feel insecure, especially when things are new. You may not constantly be oozing confidence, Capricorn.

But, these feelings will pass and help you to know where you need to do the most inner work.

Aquarius

Try not to spend money to prove your love to another person.

You may feel the desire to lavish your love on someone you care about. However, it's essential to understand why you desire to demonstrate your romantic side store-bought ways. Try doing acts of service or spend quality time with one another.

Pisces

It's so easy to get lost in a relationship. When you feel like you're no longer yourself, pull back and evaluate where things when off course.

You may find it a lot easier to sense where you gave in too much and learn the lesson that you need to from this relationship.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.