3 Zodiac Signs Who Have A Great Horoscope On March 19, 2022

After an illuminating Full Moon in Virgo yesterday, today brings courage, perseverance, and the new growth you have longed for.

Change happens slowly, even if at times it seems like it is happening overnight. It begins with a feeling of being out of alignment, which may show up as sadness, frustration, and unfulfillment.

Through your reflection, you will come to understand and see what is causing that, and then you begin to go through the bargaining and planning phase of what you are willing to let go of to create change.

At one point or another, fear will always rear its challenging head. Still, the point is to understand that it's arising because things have already changed.

Once you decide to move through fear, you begin to create space for the universe to work its magic, and then change, and new growth is born.

Don't overlook the quiet darkness that precedes all growth.

It's important to keep that in mind because as you begin to burst forth today, it may seem that things are suddenly happening, but these are seeds that you planted months ago.

They are now visible in the light instead of being hidden in the darkness.

Today also marks the last day of Pisces Season, so it is important to stay in your feelings. Reflect on mid-February when the Sun first entered its mystical waters and ended a chapter of your life.

And, take today as a reminder: there is the hope of a new beginning within every ending.

Why these three zodiac signs have a great horoscope on Saturday, March 19, 2022:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

As the last day of your birthday season for this year, you should be making the most of it. Many truths have come up for you, and you see things differently than when they began.

This is all a sign, not just of another year older and wiser but also of growth. Your feelings about who you are and what kind of love most aligns with you are something that has been transformed during the past few weeks.

Even though your season is completed for this year, there is a whole other chapter awaiting you on the other side. Jupiter is still bringing you good luck this year, while the rare meetup between this planet and Neptune will be life-changing.

You are still laying the groundwork for all that is coming to you.

Balance the patience with trusting divine time and your own desire to act. It is not about choosing one or the other but instead learning when to trust and when to act.

Today will help you embrace your current life with feeling that inner fire come alive to help take you into one of the most incredible years of your life.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Since Mars and Venus danced into your zodiac sign at the beginning of the month, you feel like things are finally coming together for you. Both planets take turns snuggling up to the Moon.

So, make the most of the connections in your life and rest in the magical, divine flow. Instead of looking for the next thing to focus on, simply be.

While this may not seem like a place of new growth, allow yourself to be in the moment. You will see things you have previously missed. Go deeper into the joy that you have already cultivated within your life.

A big part of your astrology for the year is to finally put the past behind you to embrace and fully receive what is currently in your life. It is not always about the next big starting over, instead of tending to what is already growing.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Whatever you have been prolonging dealing with comes to a head today. The benefit is that you will be in top form and will be exuding confidence that will have others trusting your opinion and direction.

People may also come to you for advice or help them through their own emotional issues.

While you should pay attention to the amount of energy that you give out versus what you receive, you are in the place today to help yourself and those around you.

Your power comes from the Moon in Libra connecting with Mars, Venus, and then Saturn in Aquarius.

This will activate an inner balance and strength that will help you learn which challenges you need to face and which you can flow through.

Because Venus and Mars are celestial lovers, there may also be a focus on the romantic relationship in your life. This would be a wonderful day to have any conversations you have been building towards and navigate them easily.

Today's astrology encourages you to feel your best self so that you can really start making the best of what is all around you.

Kate Rose is a spiritual astrologist, writer, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love.