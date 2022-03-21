Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For March 22, 2022

Your tarot card reading is here with predictions for each zodiac sign on March 22, 2022, including numerology for the day.

Tuesday's numerology is a 4, the Manager, so it's time to manage our lives, get things in order and try to restructure our lives in a new way.

The timing could not be more perfect with the start of Aries season in full swing.

Aries is represented by the Emperor tarot card, ruled by Mars, the planet of war, but also motivation.

If you have a big goal you want to reach or a desire to start a new season of your life, Tuesday is a great day to get moving.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

Aries, today, a message you are waiting on may not arrive at the time you hoped. Try not to become overly discouraged or believe that a person is ignoring you or not interested in what you have to offer.

Situations out of your control contribute to the drop in your communication.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

Taurus, there will be days when you feel emotionally numb because of how busy the week has been.

Rather than continue to push yourself harder, take a gentle approach. Give yourself grace and a little time to regroup.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Gemini, trust your intuition when there is something you cannot put your finger on; believe in how you feel.

Your instincts are there for a reason. So don't silence your inner voice. Take the time to hear and listen.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Cancer, you are ready to pursue a big goal. Your fighting spirit will motivate you to accept challenges easily.

Even if what you have to accomplish this week seems impossible, you will manage things well and get what you are after.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Leo, invest a little bit of money into something you need.

It doesn't have to be an item you will cherish for a long time; a massage or some personal grooming. Practice a little self-care this week.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Virgo, why wait? The longer you put off doing the things you've set your mind to do this week, the worse you will feel later.

So rather than procrastinating, do all your most important things at the top of your day, then you can have the evening to enjoy yourself.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

Libra, pay attention to everything that is happening. You are in a hurry, so it is easy to miss red flags.

Someone is trying to warn you about impending danger so pay attention.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Death

Scorpio, a new beginning is here. While you are still mourning the loss of something you had, don't also lose out on this moment.

You have a fresh opportunity to start all over again

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

Sagittarius, the challenges you have faced are finally behind you, this has been a long journey, but you made it.

Now it's time for you to celebrate. You deserve it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Capricorn, a spark of insight can inspire you to write a goal or dream.

Something magical is coming your way, and you will be the one to reap the fruits of your hard work.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Aquarius, you are on your way up; keep pursuing your dreams because your efforts are starting to build up into a reward.

You will beat your competition and impress your boss. Great things are coming your way.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Pisces, today, manage your feelings; lots of emotions can manifest.

This time can be confusing to you, but writing down what is happening will help you reflect on what you need to know tomorrow.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.