Your daily horoscope for March 22, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Tuesday.

The Moon leaves the depths of Scorpio to enter the fun and playful zodiac sign, Sagittarius.

We have just begun the Spring Equinox and Aries season are here.

When the Moon is in Sagittarius for the next few days, get out and explore nature. Take advantage of the warmer days that will continue to grow over the next month.

This is the time when the entire universe comes alive, so go out and greet it.

Daily horoscope for Tuesday, March 22, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's time to travel! The Moon spends the day in Sagittarius, your sector of adventure.

Summer is coming soon, so plan ahead. Look up sales related to travel.

Get a head start on hotels you'd like to book. If you have vacation days you want to use, be sure to put in your request this week.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Silence is always golden. The Moon spends the day in Sagittarius, your sector of secrets.



When you share intimate ideas or thoughts, be certain you know who you are confiding in.

Someone may feel like they are helping you by passing your information on to someone else, so, if possible, keep individuals on a need-to-know basis.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Stick to your promises. The Moon spends the day in Sagittarius, your sector commitment.

When you give your word to someone, it can be hard to follow through when you no longer feel passionate about the topic, however, follow up on your role so that you keep your integrity.

Others will be thankful for your hard work and effort, And you may benefit financially from your participation.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Have an action plan in place for this week. The Moon spends the day in Sagittarius, your sector of routines.

There is so much to accomplish, so in order to stay on top of your schedule, leave no room for error. Pencil in all important activities early in the week, and include time for yourself.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Make time for play. The Moon spends the day in Sagittarius, your sector of creativity. So don't let the days go by this week without doing something crafty and fun.

Go arting or paint. If you have time, visit a craft store and plan your homemade gifts for the upcoming holiday.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Stick to what's familiar. The Moon spends the day in Sagittarius, your sector of family. This is time to remain close to homemaking everything align; reorganizing and re-acquainting yourself with your personal space.

Give yourself time to relax and unwind. Plan to make in-comfort food from a recipe passed down from generations in your family.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It's the perfect day for writing. The Moon spends the day in Sagittarius, your sector of communication.

So if you have a big project, presentation, or paper you need to pen, today is ideal for getting thoughts down on paper and effectively speaking your mind.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Catch up on what's happening in the stock market. The Moon spends the day in Sagittarius, your sector of money.

There are plenty of reasons to keep an eye on various forms of currency, and their changes. With the dip in crypto now may be a good time for you to spend a little money to get in the game.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What would you like to change? The Moon spends the day in Sagittarius, your sector of personal development.

Now is the perfect time to set a short-term goal or complete a course. First, think about where you'd like to level up in your life and become improved; then set your mind to work on that area this new astrological year.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Watch your back. The Moon spends the day in Sagittarius, your sector of hidden enemies. Some days might come with obstacles you cannot see. So, it's important to stay aware of what is happening around you.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It's time to socialize. The Moon spends the day in Sagittarius, your sector of friendship. So make time for get-togethers, and if you are invited to a business networking event, accept if you have time to go.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Looking to change careers? The Moon spends the day in Sagittarius, your sector of career.

This week plan to update your resume, update your LinkedIn profile, and start looking at job openings in your field of choice.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

