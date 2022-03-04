Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For March 5, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for each zodiac sign is here for Saturday, March 5, 2022, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The weekend is here, and the Moon is growing in its illumination to the Full Moon next week.

The day arrives with the energy of an 11, so pay attention to sequential numbers as our intuition may reach a heightened level on Saturday.

What will the day have in store for you?

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, March 05, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

So painful, Aries. The Ten of Swords is a tarot card that is about pain and suffering caused by the betrayal of someone you loved.

This type of pain takes time to work through and to heal from. Don't ignore what happened or brush it off and say it is OK. Let your heart honor your experience, which can take time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

The reversed Strength tarot card is about lacking the courage needed to do something important.

You might not feel strong enough to tackle a goal or to pursue something you once thought you wanted. You might need to ease into your challenge and do what you need to do, even if you feel afraid.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

Pull back, Gemini. You have to face the fact that you are possibly wasting your time when you give so much of yourself freely.

You have to conserve your energy and not give so much of yourself so easily. You have to assess the situation and then decide if less is best or nothing at all.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

Things have not been easy when the Four of Wands reversed comes up. You may be going through a period of flux where life feels out of balance.

But, this is also a positive card to get even if it sounds negative. What is out of order can be brought back into balance with time and your careful attention.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

The reversed King of Pentacles is about pride, stubbornness, and feeling stuck in a rut because of a limited mindset.

A tough pill needs to be swallowed and it may be hard to admit that you were wrong, but the regret of not doing what you know is right can be hard to shake, especially if a relationship is on the line.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

The Hermit reversed is about stepping into the limelight and stopping hiding because of sorrow.

You may have withdrawn from the world for a specific purpose, but now it's time to get back into the swing of things.

Socialize and go out. Share what you're thinking and the experiences you've learned from.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

When you faced temptation and were able to avoid giving in, it's a wonderful feeling. You have your dignity intact and there's nothing in the world that feels better.

You have an amazingly bright future because now you are much stronger than you were before.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

You have suppressed your emotions for so long, and now you may start to realize just how much.

The Queen of Swords, reversed is a signal that you've lost touch with your feminine side and need to do something to rekindle this aspect of yourself.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

Fighting rarely works, Sagittarius. You might be icing someone out completely, but this is not something to do out of spite.

This is an action step for your mental health so that you can take care of yourself to heal and to become whole once again.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

Someone is lacking in common sense and their choices could be affecting you as well.

The King of Swords, reversed is about knowing who a person is when they show you. Don't pretend that the red flags aren't there when they are clearly visible to you and everyone else.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

There are people in your life who want to show you love and support.

The Three of Cups is about collaboration with friends who are always going to be by your side through good times and moments that are not easy for you to experience alone.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

A person can act immaturely, and at first, it seems that they are playful or even youthful.

But, the Page of Cups is about watching out for individuals who are not really ready for an intimate relationship. They are all fluff and more than likely good for a fun time out, but not a person you can build a life with.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.