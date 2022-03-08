Love Horoscope For Wednesday, March 9, 2022

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 9, 2022.

It's so easy to overthink when it comes to love, especially when Mercury is entering the zodiac sign of Pisces. The communication planet will take a deep dive into the mystical waters of the fish until April 8, 2022, and this can bring lots of fears, doubts and worries to the surface.

But, the positive side to this transit is that there can be a lot of good done in love, especially in the area of love.

Before this transit ends, Mercury will conjunct Jupiter which can mean lucky job opportunities, marriage proposals, and perhaps a signing of a new house contract for a couple to call home.

What else can this day bring for your zodiac sign this Wednesday?

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Wednesday, March 09, 2022.

Aries

Freedom or recommitting yourself to love? With Venus and Mars now conjunct in your friendship sector, you can feel pulled in two different directions.

Being in a relationship doesn't mean you have to give up your friendships, too, Aries.

Make time for both, and see how wonderfully loved you feel knowing that you're surrounded by the ones who love you in so many ways.

Taurus

Are you throwing yourself into your career lately? Taurus, there has to be a life balance in all that you do.

Even if you're single, make time for love and romance in a way that communicates to your heart.

Do little things that prepare your life to receive the type of love you want to feel. Listen to romantic songs or watch rom-coms. Read poetry and put your mind in a sultry mood.

Gemini

Learning what love is and what it is not is a process.

Anger and disagreements can disrupt the romantic vibe you hoped to keep going, but the truth is that people do argue.

And you may not always get along. Things aren't always going to run smoothly, so you learn to love through the bumps along the way until things come back around to harmony once again.

Cancer

A secret revealed can put a dead-stop on how you feel about a person. The shock value can be hard for you to digest but there can be another reason why you feel this way now.

You may see something in yourself too during this moment of openness and vulnerability.

It can be your call to depth and a choice you need to make about the type of lover you want to be or the kind you cannot be, even if you wanted to.

Leo

It's funny how two people can care for one another but at different times.

A romantic interest may be out of sync and a part of you may not be ready to try and understand why. So, for now, it's friendship that grows.

The depth of a good friend can lend itself to a relationship that surprisingly has passion and lasts for a long time. So, why push things when you can let them happen organically?

Virgo

Does love feel like it's all work and none of the fun?

There are days when the focus is more on chores, the daily routines, and things that aren't exactly romantic in nature. But, you can grow closer during these moments if you both appreciate that being there for each other shows your commitment.

You are a team and life's happenings demonstrate how deep the roots run when it comes to how much you are in love, even when it doesn't feel that way.

Libra

Time waits for no one, Libra, even when you are in love and feel like your relationship will last forever.

Today, try not to miss small opportunities to express your love to someone when they present themselves.

You may regret not taking the time to say "I love you" to a person whom you feel so intimate toward, and later wish that you had.

Scorpio

Who will take the lead in your relationship today? Even in couples who work as a team, there are moments when one person needs to carry greater weight.

Today, you may be asked to bear a bigger share of the workload, both emotionally and literally. Think big picture and see how this is building into your relationship's 'we' and not taking away from your 'me, myself, and I."

Sagittarius

Tone does matter, and when there's a little bit of tension hidden in a person's voice it can indicate that something is wrong but no one is talking about it.

Pay close attention to what isn't said as much as what is done. Do check-ins with your mate to see where you stand and to make sure a conversation you need to have isn't missed.

Capricorn

Enjoying each other's company is so valuable but that does not mean you need to spend a lot of money. You can find fun and easy things to do for free in your community. Visit your city's communication website to see what events are coming up.

If you have a backyard or the use of a living room, why not dance to your favorite songs or have an evening picnic outside to candlelight beneath the stars? It's affordable and fun.

Aquarius

What do you want from your love life? You have been placing your own wants and needs aside for the sake of your relationship, but it's important that you don't get lost in the process.

Take time for self-care and to appreciate the things you used to enjoy while single. Then, return back to your relationship and see how to bring your significant other into this part of your world so you can enjoy them together and grow closer.

Pisces

The past can still hurt even after you've thought you healed from the pain and disappointment of a lover. You may still feel raw after a memory comes up for you.

These strong emotions aren't there to cause you harm but to remind you how deeply you've loved another person, and how strongly you can learn to love again in the future.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.