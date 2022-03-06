Love Horoscope For Monday, March 7, 2022

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 7, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Monday, March 07, 2022.

Aries

You may feel a call toward freedom, even when you are passionate about someone you love.

This can lead you to feel a great compromise in your relationship today, and it can cause some inner turmoil as well. You will want to take it slowly. Don't burn bridges assuming that your want of space means you're no longer in love.

You might find that you change your mind later once Venus moves past a critical degree in Aquarius.

Taurus

Your love for others and your desire for respect may come together nicely, Taurus.

You may find that you feel assured of your partner's attraction to you because of how they express their admiration of your personality and character.

These elements in romance may give you the sign that you can have it all in your love life, and your relationship may begin to blossom as a result.

Gemini

You may desire for your partner to change, but love and passion can be amazing teachers when it comes to love, and today, you may find that your emotions feel slightly comparable to a rollercoaster.

There are so many amazing things that you may discover about your significant other, and yet, these truths can be both frightening and freeing for you.

Cancer

Love often involves compromise, and you may find that you have to give a bit more than you ever thought you'd have to do.

With Venus at a critical degree entering Aquarius, giving to others is a gift that helps you to detach from the materialistic side of life.

This can be a hard lesson to learn because it creates a need to let go and trust the process of love, even when you're unsure where it will lead you in the end.

Leo

Venus is entering your sector of commitment, and this can be a huge boost to your love life, Leo. You may find that you're more willing and receptive to settle down, where you might have preferred playing the field a bit.

A fling could become more serious for you. Someone whom you thought would not come back into your life may even return.

There are lots of things you may discover during this time, and the first inclination toward what to expect could manifest today.

Virgo

Focus on your health and tend to self-care. You will find that it's so much easier for you to feel good in your skin and to feel attractive when you take care of yourself.

Even when you're in love, and it may feel selfish to take time for you, do so.

It's so important to have a balanced life where you get your needs met, plus it will help you to be more emotionally able to meet the needs of others, too.

Libra

It can be hard to read someone's mixed signals when you are dating or just starting to speak again after a recent breakup. You may notice more hot and cold signals from the person you're interested in being with.

But, their true feelings will come out for you to see sooner than you realize, and the lack of consistency may be part of how Venus expresses herself when entering the Aquarian zodiac sign after being challenged in Capricorn's energy.

Scorpio

Opening your heart to new cultures, new ideas and people who are different from you may be a natural part of your curious nature this month.

With Venus entering Aquarius, you might enjoy long-distance travel or consider expanding your dating options by meeting people who live in other countries.

Sagittarius

Don't get too caught up in your head when thinking about your significant other or an ex.

With Venus entering an air sign, you may catch yourself worrying or even thinking too much about what-ifs or doubting choices you've made.

Set these concerns aside and be confident that if something is meant to be, then it will work out exactly as it is intended.

Capricorn

Invest in yourself, your home, and your relationship, Capricorn. It's always nice to purchase something that signals 'creature comforts' and gives you a sense of home. Buy food you love to have in the house.

Stock up on teas or coffees and descendant items you enjoy having at the end of a long workday. From cashmere throw covers to a new bedding set, buy something that is both romantic and inviting.

Aquarius

Do something that you love to do for yourself, and when you feel happy, your relationships will also improve around you.

Self-love is a major theme for you when Venus enters your sign. This is when your love life begins again in a fresh new way, and whatever you hope to see manifest can come into reality for you.

Pisces

The past is a theme for you now that Venus is entering Aquarius, but now you have the ability to detach yourself from the outcome and to explore your options.

Letting go of the outcome and not being emotionally connected to the problem can provide you with the distance you need to feel safe and to finally heal from regret or sadness from a lost love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.