Love Horoscope For Monday, February 28, 2022

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on February 28, 2022.

Even though Mars and Venus remain hand-holding friends, their relationship mirrors our own dance with romance when we have fallen in love with someone and distance starts to creep into the dynamic.

Mars has marched ahead of Venus, and even though they remain in sync with one another's energy, it's not perfect synergy and we can all feel that when it happens in our own lives, especially after being in perfect harmony with a person we love.

So, on Monday when phone calls don't get answered right away, or worse, get sent straight to voicemail; when text messages get left on read until the end of the workday, try not to take it personally.

We are learning to become comfortable with personal space, even when madly in love — and it's healthier for us in the long run.

What's in store with your love horoscope for Monday? Find out by reading your zodiac sign.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Monday, February 28, 2022.

Aries

Even when you are madly in love with someone, you need to have a bottom line in your relationship rooted in respect and trust.

For you, the page is being turned where you can tolerate being intimate without intimacy. So, when someone refuses to let you in their world, then it may mean you have to also not allow them to know everything about your own.

Taurus

It's tough when you have to fight for what is rightfully yours, but Taurus, you will never be able to make up for lost time. Objects: books you've loaned out, the money you've given with a promise for payback, are all intended to be bonding for you and someone else.

But, if they take advantage, the opposite of what happens is true. You're left with memories, and they may not even remember what you went through at their hands.

Gemini

Working on a relationship sounds so easy on paper or when someone recommends it, but for now, you may be feeling the pinch of showering your partner with love but getting nothing in return.

You are learning the value of time and patience, so despite how you feel, you are likely going to continue to love people where they are. And, as lonely as it can be now, the ending may be worth your effort.

Cancer

Your relationship may be taking on a new form now, and it can be part of your dream coming true but also fear-inducing now that you have the person you were hoping to be with.

Go back to square one, Cancer. Date the person and get to know them better. As you face your fears about love and abandonment, you'll discover you're more resilient than you realized.

Leo

Leo, do you want to be with someone or just date? It can feel as though you are putting in a ton of effort, but unless someone can hand over to you their heart, it does not matter to your bottom line — you want to be part of a couple, and if you're not — you might be out.

Stop trying to read mixed signals. This is where you need to review your relationship critically and see if you are going anywhere. You may be spinning your wheels in the name of hope, and the only way to truly know is to ask.

Virgo

Even romance can become stale, Virgo, which is why it's so important to make it a point to do one small new thing together each day.

From dancing beneath the stars to sharing a dream together, your romantic life can be pure magic if you want it to be. But, it's also something you'll have to work on to accomplish.

Libra

To have the home you desire, you may have to give up some sort of expectation. You may be at your wit's end trying to figure out why people can't get along easily.

There can be some dynamic changes that need to be made at your house. So, bring up your ideas or talk to other family members to see where they are emotionally at this time.

Scorpio

Every good thing must start from somewhere, and for you, this could be the beginning of opening up and sharing your mind and heart with others — a risk you don't take lightly.

You may find that you're ready to talk about a few important things with your significant other: cohabitating, getting, married, or perhaps wanting to break up. This is a big step for you, Scorpio, but one that's headed in the right direction.

Sagittarius

The day is wide open for exploring how to create financial security with your significant other. Perhaps you're ready to start your own business together.

If you have ideas, now is a great time to bring them up and flesh it out together. Perhaps put your Big Idea on paper and work on a plan. Collaborate on how things will work and see if you are meant to be in love and as business partners.

Capricorn

True love starts with you. You can't truly love another person unless you're able to be comfortable within yourself. This could be why you keep coming back to feeling as though your needs aren't being met in love.

This is where the root of confidence takes place, and also the reasons why it's so important to date yourself before you decide to fully commit to another.

Aquarius

The past experiences you've had can be a primary motivator for your future love life.

You may catch yourself saying 'never again. Maybe right now you truly mean that you won't let your guards down. But, give yourself some credit for the scars on your heart.

You have learned important lessons about love, and you've also begun to pass the test of resilience. When you meet new people and know that you see their red flags, you've learned that it's time to walk.

Pisces

A good friend can help you to get out of a funk that there are no good people out there anymore, and you're going to die alone.

When it comes to fears in love, sometimes you can think too deeply and get yourself worked up with misery.

Have faith and belief in yourself. One right person can be all you need to see that there is still hope after heartbreak.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.