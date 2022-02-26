Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For February 27, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for each zodiac sign is here for Sunday, February 27, 2022, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

What do you know you need to say and to whom?

There's a time and place for everything including voicing an unpopular opinion. For many of us, on Sunday it's time to speak up for what is right.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Pisces, which rules hidden enemies.

The Moon is in the sign of Capricorn entering Aquarius, the sign that relates to the Star tarot card, which is about sharing spiritual wisdom with others, including voicing your truth.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

The Ten of Wands is an affirming tarot card if you have felt overwhelmed. Life can feel busier than usual for you, or you may be shoulder more than usual to help someone you love or to be there for a friend in need.

This tarot card is saying that as capable as you are, there may be a better way than working too much. Ask for help. Invite someone to take on some extra responsibilities if they can. Instead of spreading yourself thin, try to share the workload with others.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Life is full of shadows and moments where problems lack clarity. So, when you receive The Moon tarot card, you may be deceived easily.

You might not notice something for what it is. You could be assuming everyone has the best intention even though your instinct says to pay attention to the red flags you see.

This tarot card is a sign to listen to your gut and to avoid being naive when your mind is warning you to pay attention.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Every single good thing a person could want in life is yours for the taking when you receive the Four of Wands tarot card.

This tarot card is about having it all — the friends, good quality of life, and a job with coworkers you can count on.

You are beyond blessed, and if you have recently felt lonely or isolated, start socializing and you'll see how you attract new people into your life with ease.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups

A project is calling your name, and it's one that you will feel proud to complete. You are a loyal person, Cancer, and when you see the King of Cups tarot card in a reading, it can signify your future dedication to a person, a cause, or project.

Focusing on your passions will keep you motivated and driven to get something done in a timely fashion. Even during times when you are tired of feeling unmotivated your love will attract you back to work without stopping.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

The Queen of Pentacles can be the sign you have waited for if you're trying to decide whether or not to take a job.

If you have a choice between staying at home or going to work, and wonder which is best for your family, this tarot card is a reminder that housework is a full-time job, especially if you're the primary caretaker for a small child.

You might be able to do something from home while you raise a young one or are ready to start a family.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

Someone has presented themselves to be one way when you know by observing them, they are not who they claim to be.

The reversed Sun tarot card is a warning: you are overly enamored by someone or think they are a good and wonderful person when the truth is that they are not as kind as you may have thought.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Are you falling in love? The Three of Wands can be about a long-distance relationship budding into a full romance.

You might be the one who is falling in love with a special person who does not live nearby but is worth traveling far away to see, and you'll be all too willing to go wherever your heart leads.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

Your mind and heart are full of dreams about the future and the things that you want to accomplish right now.

The Magician tarot card is about using everything that you have within you to manifest a wonderful outcome. You can create marvelous results when you put your resources and skills together.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

You deserve to be in the limelight. You might be shy and hiding behind the scenes, but the reversed Knight of Wands is an invitation to showcase your talents.

You have so many wonderful qualities about you, that your artistic projects reflect. Your inner world was never intended to be hidden from the eyes of onlookers. Your work was made to show.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

People can fly under the radar, and you may not know how your significant other truly feel because they are holding back their feelings.

Lost love does not happen overnight, it's from years of being silent about hurt feelings. So, when you get the reversed Lovers tarot card, be sure to check with your mate.

If it's been a while since you've done something special together, today may be a good time to try something new.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

You will have your own home one day, and if you have been feeling like your dreams are out of reach, the Ten of Cups is an omen that you will find something so amazingly magical for you.

You won't be disappointed, even if you have to lose something you like now in order to find what you love later.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You are in a power position to go from the bottom to the top in no time at all.

The Wheel of Fortune is a tarot card that is as much about luck as it is fate and destiny meeting in the sky. You create the world and everything else you want to experience in your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.