Your daily horoscope for February 27, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Sunday.

We are future=minded when the Moon leaves government-minded Capricorn to enter the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

Famous people born on February 27:

American actress, Elizabeth Taylor

American author, John Steinbeck



While the Moon is in Aquarius

— perform computer software updates and do backup of data and privacy scans

—study crypto, meta, and NFTs

—spend time networking and updating your social media profile

Daily horoscope for February 27, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of friendships.

You may have a change of heart, and when it comes to a friendship, a relationship could go from platonic to something a bit more serious.

And when it sweeps past Pluto just before changing zodiac signs, your respect for someone could go beyond skin deep and touch your heart.

While your relationship may be perceived as unique, this could be the start of something beautiful for you.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The itch and desire to make a career change can come up for you today, once the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of career and social status. Spend a little time looking at jobs in the field you desire to enter.

If you have time, revise your resume, cover letter and update your LinkedIn profile.

Start using your free time to apply to jobs or internships, especially if you are ready to leave the work you do now to enter a new role somewhere else.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Your interest in astrology or even the occult could come alive today.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of higher learning. But just before it does, there's a conversation with Pluto taking place. Pluto rules all things secretive, dark, and mysterious, including the occult.

So, if you're more curious than you have been about the meaning of zodiac signs or want to look at your own chart more closely, this is the day to look at Astro books or to hire an astrologer to do a reading for you.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of shared resources., and when in an air sign, it's time to look at what is out there on the internet that you can benefit from.

Perhaps you're interested in meta or cryptocurrencies. Check out apps that you can use that build your crypto naturally by sharing the link or buying things with a particular credit card. The next few days are intended to help you to think outside of the box.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of commitment, and you may feel a bit more averse to the idea of monogamy or even to just tying yourself down to any one project, idea, or mission.

This is a day to explore, and you will enjoy trying new things with lots of different people — from people in other countries to individuals you've met in person but online, first.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Mind the amount of time you're on the internet today. A search for a life hack or how to can take you down the rabbit hole where you lose track of the time.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of daily routines and health, and

And you'll naturally be drawn to anything that helps you to save or make life easier. But, put a time limit on it, Virgo. You don't want to lose time trying to save it and then getting nothing done at all.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of creativity, and this is a great time to do something artful or to look into NFTs and see if there are ways for you to get involved in this part of art collecting.

You may find that it's not as difficult, and if you're artistic or into graphic design, perhaps you might decide to make one of your own and list it for sale online in the future — for fun!

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Home needs to be a haven when the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of home and family. You will feel extra sensitive to any restrictions placed on you in your expression, so for today, be a bit more forthcoming and ask for what you need.

If you need space to be yourself, don't be shy about setting boundaries with others. If you have been feeling as though you aren't getting enough me-time, pencil some in for this weekend before it's over, even if that means moving something in your schedule around to next week.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of communication, and your unique way of thinking, feeling and being is ready to express itself.

You may not fit in with every crowd, or feel comfortable voicing personal opinions, but be careful not to be overly assertive about trying to tell others how to live their own lives because you feel it's what works best for you.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

There can be money on the table, and it can involve a group project or team effort. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of money, and this is an ideal time to socialize with others who are decision-makers in business.

If you have not joined any professional memberships where you can mingle with people with whom you can do business, check out upcoming events to see what will appeal to your needs.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters your zodiac sign, your solar house of identity, and it's a great time to make some intriguing changes that are much different from what you're used to doing.

For example, change your hair color, or get a tattoo you have been hoping to do this year. A change to your overall look may feel right for you, and you can find the courage to actually do it.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of hidden enemies, and you may finally decide that it's best to delete, unfriend, and block people on your social media.

It can be hard to cut the cord from toxic friends or family members. You may even feel guilty, but this will be so healing for you, Pisces. As the saying goes, 'out of sight; out of mind'.

