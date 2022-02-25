Your horoscope for the week of February 28 - March 5, 2022 is here with another astrology forecast for all zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces.

What is in store for you, according to your weekly horoscope starting February 28, 2022?

This is the last week of February, and now that we are with the Sun in the zodiac sign of Pisces, this week's horoscope comes in with an odd sense of relief.

While we're still in the midst of Winter and its chill, there's promise in March; Spring is nearing, and we can't help but want to leave the hibernation of February behind us.

The astrology of the week continues on with Saturn and Uranus as major influences, which will continue to bring us mental conflict.

When these two planets transit, we are always looking at that feeling of, "Should I stay or should I go?"

We want to break the rules while obeying each one of them. It's quite absurd, and this is what lies at the heart of all our weekly conflicts.

We will be spared on March 2, when we are majorly influenced by Moon conjunction Jupiter, which will give us that well-deserved break from the confusion.

All in all, the week is positive, and whatever seems rough is only there to show us the way to a better mental attitude.

Horoscope for the week of February 28 - March 5, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You'll be assisted with something this week, a project or a task. There is someone in your life who wishes to help out, and if you allow them to help you, you'll find that things work a lot better with their assistance.

This is someone you trust, and you'd be well advised to let them say whatever they want; this is a person who has your best interests in mind. Listen to them.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This week brings you immense happiness, and there's a very good chance you'll be doing a lot of what you love best: eating delicious foods. Nothing like food to a Taurus, as you believe you're a foodie at heart. Family gatherings are big this week, and even if your 'circle' is made up of just you and one other, it will be a fun-driven week of celebration.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

An opportunity has come your way, but upon further inspection, you'll find that there are so many things wrong with it that you'll end up passing. It's a good sign as it means you're on people's minds and they think of you when they want to share opportunities. However, what they offer has holes in it, and so you must turn them down. It's OK.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You're going to make a foolish move this week, Cancer, and the only reason you do so is that you are naive in certain matters. This could mean you invest in something that you are not familiar with. It's a heads up for you to do your research; if you want to invest, say, for instance, in crypto, then you need to familiarize yourself with everything crypto. Knowledge first, Cancer. Then action.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You're going to finally see some justice today, Leo. If you've been waiting on a lawsuit or a settlement, this is the week where you'll find things sway in your favor. You are successful and it's been a long time standing; you needed this win, and now you can proceed with whatever your next move will be.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This is a revelatory week for you. Something you were clueless about is now going to make itself known to you, and it has the potential of being a life-changer. Knowledge improves your lot, and this week, you will receive news that will change everything. It will also act as an inspiration to you to seek out more knowledge. Success is all yours this week, Virgo.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You are fortunate enough this week, to have some easy-going times on your own, and with a small selection of good friends. Nothing is too serious this week, and you may even find the time to pay attention to that which has gone into disarray.

Gardening and household work are big for you today, and involving yourself in this kind of work may bring you deep inner peace.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This week brings you the results of last week's immense effort. You may spend a little time waiting for something to pass, and when it finally does, you will not be altogether pleased with the results.

While nothing here is tragic, you may come to know that this work is not over; you need to go back to the start and try again.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You're up for a fairly creative week and it looks like your creativity is about to bring you some financial support. By working with others on ideas, you show that you are someone who is easy to work with, which is appreciated. What happens this week paves the way for future work in the creative field.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

For you, Capricorn, it's all about working to get the wrinkles and snags out of something that didn't necessarily work out for you in the last few months. This is about having to tie up loose ends so that you can finally declare that you are finished. The last thing you want is for this project to go on ad infinitum. Once again, it falls on your shoulders to see this to its very end.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You may want to take this week off, or at least try to find some good, solid alone-time. You're in a very creative place these days, but you can't risk distraction by being around people. If you can arrange to spend time by yourself, you'll be able to hear yourself think, and what you think about is exactly what's going to bring you success — if you can manifest it.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You may find yourself at the mercy of someone who holds the money and dangles it in front of your face as if they're going to give it to you. This is more than likely a family member who likes to see you suffer a little before they give up the goods. You may resent them for their arrogant behavior, but in the end, you'll get what you came for: the money.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.

