Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Tarot Card Reading For February 28 - March 5, 2022

Welcome to the Weekly Tarot Reading for February 28, 2022, to March 5, 2022, for each zodiac sign in astrology.

This week seems to promise a rather smooth sailing experience — for most. There are only a few tarot cards in reversed positions, and for the cards in their upright placement, the lessons of the week are clear and easy to understand.

How will your weekly one card tarot reading affect your zodiac sign the week of February 28 - March 5, 2022?

This week provides a few shocks, as well as surprising visitors. We will be adjusting our lives so that we can work with others, and we will also be spending some quality time with the people we love. The Tarot is rather mild this week, and for that, we should be grateful.

And so, a card was chosen for each of your zodiac signs. The Tarot is never wrong, despite any doubts that come to mind. There is always a lesson here, and yours are now delivered.

The weekly one card tarot reading for each of the zodiac signs, February 28 to March 5, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

This week brings an unwanted surprise that will have you either re-doing something or figuring out a new way to accomplish what you've set out to do this week. This card represents a disruption in its reversed state and can mean delayed news, or the idea of being forced to change plans.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Interesting news is coming to you this week. Something you've been expecting is going to arrive. You'll be propelled into action and you'll find that you are heavily engaged in whatever it is that lures you to it. You may be involved this week in something political, or conscientious of current events.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

You'll know that you have a good and true friend is someone that is close to you. While this is more than likely a woman, it could be anyone, and you will heavily rely upon this person's candor and love during the week. Seek them out if you need advice or guidance, as they only have your best interests at heart.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

You will find yourself deep in research this week. Whether it's online or in books, you're bound to study. This tarot card represents new learning and the acquiring of knowledge from a beginner's point of view. Your mind will be open, and your curiosity will be quenched. This is a great week for you to begin a new practice or hobby.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

It certainly does fit for a Leo to get this tarot card, as it depicts a big, roaring lion being comforted by a calming force of nature. This week brings you introspection; the kind needed to make proper judgment calls for the future. You are stoic and calm this week; friends and family turn to you for advice and you are wise with your guidance.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Whatever must be done will be done this week, Virgo. Your sense of responsibility kicks in and lets you see the big picture; you understand what is required of you, and you take on the work that is assigned to you. All is fair with this tarot card, and so what you sow, you reap.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

This is pretty much one of the best cards to get in the Tarot deck. You'll be quite content this week. There is a family vibe to this card, which suggests that your contentment will include love, gatherings, laughter, and the sharing of stories and food. It's a very nice week for you, Libra — one that should put you in a state of gratitude.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

This is a great tarot card especially if you are someone who designs, constructs, or puts things together for a living. That could even mean writers who put words together. This tarot card is your confirmation; it shows you that this week, you know what you're doing and you do it well. You have foresight, and you plan for the future, covering all bases.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Not anyone's favorite tarot card by a mile, however, it's yours for the week. What this implies is that this week brings you disappointment and delay. You feel like you've been waiting forever for something to happen, and here you are, still waiting with no word. This may be the week you give up on something that meant a lot to you. Let it go, as that seems to be the direction it's going in.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

This is where dreams go to die. While that sounds dramatic, this tarot card, when reversed, means that you'll have to endure a certain amount of frustration this week, Capricorn, as you get to witness the destruction of something in your life. It doesn't necessarily invoke negativity, however, but you will want to tread lightly during the week.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Well, someone's going to have a nice week, especially when it comes to love and intimacy. That would be you, Aquarius. It looks like you're getting a nice little break from the tension of everyday occurrences. You'll find that your friends are all on your side, and your love life is taking on new and positive dimensions.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

This card is so misunderstood, especially in its reversed state. What we have here, Pisces, is you grabbing all you can get because you fear there's nothing left for you if you don't take it. This tarot card brings out your selfish nature as it feeds on your sense of lack; you believe you have nothing, and so you steal from others to make up for what you don't have.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.