Love Horoscope For Wednesday, February 16, 2022

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on February 16, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

Aries

Aries, it's so easy to throw in the towel and say you're done when someone you love disappoints you, but with Mars conjunct Venus in your sector of reputation, you may be at a point where you start to think twice about the way you handle conflict in relationships.

A part of you may slowly become aware that you cannot always control how others respond, and while this Full Moon is in Leo, focusing on what you enjoy about your partner may be the best.

Taurus

Taurus, with Venus and Mars in your sector of faith and the Full Moon activating your sector of home, you might feel ready to move into a new place and start fresh with your partner.

Perhaps a big home purchase is on your mind and you'd like to bring your lives under one roof. This is a huge decision, and one that could potentially feel right during the next few weeks, so explore your options.

Gemini

Gemini, it's time to let go of what you feel you are owed by a partner, especially if you are going through a breakup.

You may be working through feelings about resources you've shared and now you have to divide them and decide who gets what. This is a tough thing for you to do as you may still love your soon-to-be-ex and wish to keep things together.

However, this Full Moon in Leo invites you to talk things through as you grow to realize that nearly everything truly is replaceable.

Cancer

If marriage is on your mind, you may be ready to take a leap of faith and elope with your partner on the upcoming 2/22/22 date.

With Venus and Mars in your sector of commitment, the urge to tie the knot with the one you love may be growing stronger.

And, with the Full Moon in your sector of money, common sense and the expense of a big wedding may have you choose the less expensive option now and plan for it later.

Leo

You are in a position to let go of things that undermine your health and cause you stress, especially in your relationships.

The Full Moon invites you to take self-love more seriously, especially while Venus and Mars continue to engage in your house of health and routines even if your partner isn't interested in working out with you or doing things that improve their well-being right now.

Virgo

You can be your own worst enemy sometimes when it comes to love and relationships, but this Full Moon encourages you to let go of negative thinking and start being more open.

Mars and Venus cohabitating in your sector of romance and pleasure are working hard to help you release the idea that love and relationships are more complicated than they are worth.

Perhaps, for the right person, you're willing to give love another try.

Libra

A new love can open your mind and heart to all sorts of things, but some of these insights may not be what you had expected.

Perhaps you are starting to notice that a few of your friendships aren't the healthiest, and as a single person you didn't really mind certain habits but now as a couple what you used to do is no longer compatible with your future.

It can be hard to let people go, but distance may become more and more necessary for the sake of what you want to happen in your love life.

Scorpio

What you want to do for a living may not be what your partner would like for you to pursue as a career, and there can be bickering and difficulty getting along on this subject.

You may be at a crossroads where you need to reach a decision, and it can be tough to decide what will make you and everyone else happy.

Perhaps now is a good time to detach from discussions with your mate and do a pros and cons list to see what's in your heart to help you decide with conviction vs making a compromise you'll resent later.

Sagittarius

It may be time to discuss a prenuptial agreement, especially if you are talking about getting married.

You could have quite a few things you'd like to keep protected should you decide to tie the knot with someone you love. You might have been burned in the past and want to protect yourself in the future.

If you're second-guessing getting married without one, perhaps it's time to explore what the consequences would be for you.

Capricorn

You may find yourself in a wonderfully envious position of a mate who will give you support to do what you want to do.

You may have big dreams to start your own business or to pursue a career in a field that requires going back to school.

If you have a desire and there's an offer of help, this week is a great time to discuss it with your partner on how that would work out for you both.

Aquarius

If you're holding a grudge or looking at your partner's past, it could be because your heart is not fully in your relationship and you are afraid to admit that is the case. You may want to evaluate your relationship and your ability to commit in its entirety.

If you're not seeing the future and only noticing their flaws, this is a sign that you should not ignore any longer.

Pisces

Your friends may be encouraging you to stop thinking that you are only meant to be single, and perhaps feeling disappointed in love is part of what holds you back.

It's time to get back into the driver's seat of your love life, Pisces, and make new decisions that encourages you to go out and meet people to see how good your life can be, with or without romantic love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.