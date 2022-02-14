Love Horoscope For Tuesday, February 15, 2022

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on February 15, 2022.

We are one day away from the Full Moon in Leo which means that this year's Aquarius season will come to an end soon.

Yesterday, Mercury entered the zodiac sign of Aquarius, and soon enough Venus will follow. We are learning to love others with open hands and not hold on too tightly to what we cannot control.

The Moon in Leo asks us all to review egocentric mindsets and to have the courage to release ourselves from the burden of control.

We were made to create and to play. Besides, love was never meant to have limitations, and when we allow ourselves to accept others' warts, we also discover how to do the same thing for ourselves.

What will your love horoscope have in store for your zodiac sign on Tuesday?

Aries

Your love life gets a much-needed boost in the right direction, Aries, and no matter what you have to do, your motto will be 'if there is a will, there is a way'.

The day is perfect for conversations, slow walks, and getting to know someone new.

The Leo Moon highlights creativity and playfulness, and perhaps a budding romance is beginning to develop with roots of friendship.

Taurus

Your family-oriented side comes out strongly, and sticking close to what you know brings a sense of belonging.

Safety, security, and predictability are keywords for you today, and you may wish to invest more of your time and energy into cultivating an enriching home life for yourself and the people that you love.

Gemini

You have the gift of gab while the Moon is in Leo, and a part of you may have so much to say, but there's also a smart sensibility that keeps oversharing under control.

You may discover that you have a natural ability to read into situations, which allows you to play a supportive role in the life of your friends and family should they need advice.

Cancer

Where do you place your values, and are you including time for yourself?

The Moon in Leo brings attention to your personal property, and with Venus overlooking your commitment sector, it's time to do something that you love.

These types of experiences are how your partnership teaches you to value the time you get to yourself. Use your free time to pamper yourself with a bubble bath or a home spa self-care routine,

Leo

You are in your emotions, Leo, and courage grows as the Moon in your sign awakens you to what you can do to make your life better.

You may start to see what needs to change and the tasks you have to manage in order to reach your goals.

Saturn sits across from the Moon today, inviting you to structure your time in a way that promotes balance between work, play, and love. You may find that it's a lot easier for you to prioritize

Virgo

An area of your life where animosity has taken root can start to manifest today and even though you may desire to forgive and forget, there are a few relational ties where reconciliation is improbable.

You are optimistic, but much work has to be done to rebuild what was destroyed. Even if you're willing, others may not be as open.

Libra

An important conversation could be on the horizon, especially if you are curious to know whether or not you stand a chance in being with someone you like.

If you have strong feelings of affection and adoration for a friend, the courage to reveal your feelings may take place while the Moon is in Leo.

You may find it hard to resist the comfort you share with someone whom you've known for a long time.

Scorpio

Words of affirmation and knowing that your significant other respects you are all that you need to feel loved and adored today.

You may long to demonstrate your ability to take the lead in your relationship by shouldering some of the greater responsibilities of the home.

It's a good day to discuss any significant changes you'd like to make in your relationship with your partner as a potential compromise can be reached.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, despite your cynical nature when it comes to love you may be pleasantly surprised to discover that you have made a soulmate connection.

While there can be obstacles present that makes it impossible to follow through on your feelings, the fact that you have gone from naysayer to believer is enough.

Capricorn

It takes a lot of confidence for you to swallow your pride and admit that you realize you were wrong.

You may have been harboring some resentment and hid it behind things that mask your pain, but today you find a way to move past all of that in your relationship. This can be where you finally are ready to let go of control and start all over again for the right reasons.

Aquarius

It’s important to remember that you and the people you love are on the same team. Right now you are going through an emotional growth spurt where your independence takes priority.

This can form a wedge between you and your significant other, but only if you let it. Just because you need to do things your way does not also mean that the people who love you the most need to be iced out. Try to maintain a balance.

Pisces

You may be putting extra effort today in order to do something for your significant other that they can do for themselves. While at first this may appear to be the right thing to do, be careful, Pisces..

Resentment and feeling used can easily start to set in when there needs their take a priority to your own and Eclipse the entire day with busywork and feeling as though you aren’t appreciated

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.