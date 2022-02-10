Love Horoscope For Friday, February 11, 2022

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on February 11, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Friday, February 11, 2022.

Aries

How others treat you makes all the difference for you today, as the issue of respect takes high precedence.

If you feel mistreated, disregarded, or ignored, Aries, you may feel left without little choice but to pull back your love and take your affection elsewhere.

Taurus

Get curious about the ways people accept and receive love today.

What you think love is and what how you witness it in action changes as you observe a partner doing things opposite of how you would do them. You may be learning something new about a love language in action, Taurus.

Gemini

No one likes a person who gives and then takes back their love. You might struggle with showing your care for someone and it shows.

Your hot and warm demeanor is sending mixed signals. In part, it makes you appear flaky, and if you're sure about how you feel, it's time to just let those emotions show.

Cancer

There can be a power struggle in your love life today. One person may wish for the other to change, and despite a desperate plea, ultimatum or bargaining neither will budge.

Compromise can be hard to come by for you, and it may be ideal to put a hot topic on hold until later in the month if possible.

Leo

It sounds simple enough to do your errands together, and it's a truly good idea but don't be surprised Leo if you start to see your mate in a new light when doing the most mundane things.

You may be surprised by how different you two are, but also how complimentary if you look at it in the right way.

Virgo

You may not view yourself as romantic, but someone else sees you have lots of potential.

So, this week, it's safe to come out and start to show your desire for love and how you would like to express it.

You can be the initiator, Virgo, and don't be shy to put your wants out on the table for someone else to see. You'll be delighted to discover just how wonderfully received you are.

Libra

Ready for a change in location? You can bring up your desire to relocate, sell a house or move in with your mate now, and even if the idea sounds a bit off the mark, it might not be too off-base.

Your significant other could have had the same idea, but you'll be the first to voice it out in the open. The best way to find out is to ask.

Scorpio

It's time to speak your mind and do so without fear of being heard or not heard. The point is to say what you are thinking.

You can stew in anger thinking they ought to already know what you're feeling, but no one is a mind reader and as easy as it can be to read body language it's so much better to just say what's on your mind.

You may be holding back, but after a while, you need to disclose your thoughts and ideas. The window of opportunity is here, now and you don't want to miss out on it.

Sagittarius

The financial tables may turn and if you've been paying for the lion's share of outings, you might be in for a treat.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

It's nice when someone surprises their partner with picking up the tab or being treated to dinner without any prompting.

Sagittarius, a friend or partner who decides that it's a great night for a meal at your favorite restaurant, and they are the one who wants to pay.

Capricorn

What you have to build or do to make a change in your love life, is up to you.

You are undergoing some deep transformations and there are areas of your life that have become obvious that you need to make a few decisions, and there's not much patience left to follow the status quo.

Aquarius

You may see things in your life and decide that you don't like the way things have been done.

The sense of urgency wasn't there before, but something could have flipped in your heart that made you feel an extreme desire to take action now, and not wait for later.

Pisces

Your friendships and social network can be changing due to people falling in love, becoming a couple, and starting to make a family of their own.

The loneliness can be a sad thing to feel at first, but not for long. Start accepting invites out, or go out with a new friend to a place that they love to go. You will be happily surprised how this new journey leads you down a beneficial road you never would have traveled before.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.