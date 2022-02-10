Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For February 11, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Wednesday, February 11, 2022, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

What does Wednesday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign?

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, February 11, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

Aries, if there is one thing you're known for, it's making haste, but the Eight of Wands in reverse is saying that you ought to reconsider taking things up a notch. What will work better for you is to slow down.

Yes, it may feel like you're driving with the parking break on, but the alternative is making preventable mistakes. You're smart enough to know that there is no point in that.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

You've got stars in your eyes, Taurus, and you're getting caught up in illusions that may not be exactly what you hoped. The waking dream can be a true demon if you're not careful with how you approach this relationship.

It's one thing to put someone on a pedestal, and it's another to say that a person is perfect and then acknowledge their flaws. We all have them, so it's not so bad if the love of your affection does too.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Adulting is hard, but you don't have to grow up in every single way. You can dabble in things that you always have loved to do when you were little. Play a card game. Watch your childhood movies.

Go out with friends for an ice cream social. If there's a drive-in movie or a roller skating rink nearby indulge yourself. Take time to smile and have fun.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

Bosses can be tough. Sometimes you don't even know why a person is nice one moment and then difficult to deal with another.

You may have to keep your nose to the grindstone, as they say until the dust starts to settle again. They might not even notice their personality is part of the problem, but before you decide to tell them, think twice about it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The World

The World tarot card is about making progress and growing in your job.

In fact, if you've started at the bottom and have longed to make your mark, this is a sign that you will. Things are beginning to swing in your direction.

A coworker may resign due to a job offer making room for you to take on a new role with lots of potentials.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

Virgo, for all your self-confidence, drive, and determination, the Eight of Swords in this position calls you out on your lack of it in a certain area of your life.

You have been trying to play it cool and pretend that you're unafraid of what the future will hold for you.

But, you can only wing it for so long. Eventually, you'll want to own up to how insecure you are. Not that you will remain this way, but that by owning it you can begin to make it better.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Relationships of all kinds need to be a two-way street, and no it's not wrong for you to think that you're getting the short end of the stick when you are.

You give some, so you should expect a bit in return. The exchange does not have to be monetary, but helping one another, sharing time, and providing emotional support is always a good way to start.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

A bill you didn't expect may come into the mail today, and you may not have the cash to pay it... or so you may think. The funny thing about the universe is how it seems to meet you where you are.

Your needs are going to get met, Scorpio. You will find a way to make the exact amount of your debt or something will happen so that it's there for you. Perhaps not as timely as you'd like for it to be, but it will be paid in full.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

False starts are predicted when you get the reversed Page of Wands. You can work as hard and diligently as you'd like but to no avail, your effort will not work.

You may struggle to understand what the hold-up is, but sometimes the problem has nothing to do with you — that's just how life goes.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Strength

You can work hard or smart, there's no right or wrong about which path you choose.

You might enjoy being hands-on or maybe you want to be the thinker. Whatever path you choose, you decide to choose, only you can decide if it will work or not.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

You'll want to have your most creative friend on speed dial as you may need an idea or two. The Three of Wands reversed says your genius will need the aid of your creative muse.

Who inspires you the most or makes you laugh? That's who may spark your imagination right when you need it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

It's a good idea to hold back a bit when you feel like you can't trust a person. In fact, you never know who you can't trust until the moment they reveal their inability to keep a secret or to protect you when you need them to.

You may have had your suspicions about a person but the moment of realization is around the corner today.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.